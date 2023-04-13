Rylan Clark looking with Christmas tree behind him on This Morning
Rylan Clark has devastating news for Big Brother fans following Strictly bombshell

By Réiltín Doherty

Rylan Clark has confirmed some devastating news for Big Brother fans following his exit from Strictly: It Takes Two.

Once Rylan announced he was quitting It Takes Two, many fans guessed that he was going to lead the Big Brother reboot. The presenter won the eleventh series of Celebrity Big Brother and hosted Big Brother’s Bit on the Side until it was cancelled in 2018.

Rylan Clark smiles for Strictly It Takes Two
Rylan Clark shut down rumours about hosting the Big Brother reboot (Credit: BBC)

Rylan Clark shuts down Big Brother rumours

While many fans thought he was leaving It Takes Two to host Big Brother, Rylan quickly shut the rumours down.

So it’s hard to tell if you’re being honest or hiding a dark secret.

One fan tweeted: “Not that I am jumping to conclusions or anything but I AM JUMPING… It Tales Two was always going to clash… with Big Brother…?”

Rylan replied and shut the rumours down. He wrote: “You’re jumping sadly.”

Although, some fans refused to believe Rylan! One fan replied: “You’re too good at secrets Rylan! So it’s hard to tell if you’re being honest or hiding a dark secret.” Another fan said: “I am of the opinion that Rylan is probably doing Big Brother. Wish they would confirm one way or the other.”

But it looks like Rylan isn’t going to be the Big Brother host, and Alison Hammond also previously said that she didn’t get the job.

AJ Odudu smiles on Strictly Come Dancing
AJ Odudu has been named as the favourite to take over from Rylan on It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

Rylan’s It Takes Two replacement ‘revealed’

While we wait for news on who will host Big Brother, bookies have revealed the most likely replacement for Rylan Clark on It Takes Two.

AJ Odudu, who was on the 2021 series of Strictly – is the clear fave to take over at 4/1. Although, AJ is also named as a favourite for hosting Big Brother too! Claudia Winkleman and Zoe Ball have also been named as favourites to join It Takes Too, as well as Strictly judge Anton Du Beke and former judge Bruno Tonioli.

Time will tell who will replace Rylan on It Takes Two, and what is next for Rylan’s presenting career.

Who do you think should host Big Brother?

