This Morning star Alison Hammond admits she’s ‘fuming’ over presenting snub

This Morning star Alison Hammond has revealed that she’s “fuming” over not being asked to host the Big Brother reboot.

Alison shot to fame on Big Brother back in 2002, so she’d surely be the obvious choice to host the show.

It’s set to return to our screens this autumn, and a host for the show hasn’t yet been announced.

But it appears it won’t be Alison…

Alison Hammond ‘fuming’ over Big Brother snub

This Morning presenter Alison appeared on Big Brother back in 2002, and has had an impressive career in TV ever since.

But she confirmed that she hasn’t been approached about hosting the reboot of the series.

Opening up to Metro, Alison declared: “Listen, if I don’t host it, they’ve missed a trick, let’s be honest. But I haven’t been asked, no – fuming!”

She then added: “Hey-ho, that’s life. If they can’t see the magic that I would bring to that Big Brother situation, then what can I say?”

Alison also admitted she would love to host her own chat show one day.

Modest as ever, she declared: “I’m open to a chat show, without a doubt. It would be a wonderful thing for the nation.”

Who will host the Big Brother reboot?

While the host for the Big Brother reboot is yet to be confirmed, there have been rumours about who might take the spot.

Rylan Clark shared an Instagram post backing December with Davina McCall. It led some fans to believe that they might return to Big Brother together.

Dermot O’Leary also previously threw his hat into the ring to present alongside Alison.

Meanwhile, former Big Brother host Emma Willis told the Radio Times that she backed AJ Odudu as the host.

She said: “AJ would be phenomenal!”

As fans gear up for Big Brother’s return, it’s only a matter of time before the new host is confirmed.

