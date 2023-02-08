Alison Hammond, Josie Gibson with husky for This Morning
This Morning under fire for Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson segment: ‘Animal cruelty!’

Viewers weren't happy with a segment featuring huskies

By Ryan Keane

This Morning viewers are furious with hosts Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson as they accused the pair of “inciting animal cruelty”.

On today’s episode (February 8), presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby helmed most of the show. For a wintery segment, however, Alison and Josie appeared on screen.

The pair have been living it up in the French Alps and viewers have had glimpses of their activities while they’re there.

Alison and Josie listen to instructor on This Morning
Alison Hammond and co-star Josie Gibson have been spending some time in the French Alps (Credit: ITV)

This Morning: Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson segment blasted by viewers

After eating the pair’s last marshmallow, Josie was made to zip-line across the snowy terrain.

But one scene during the segment in particular, featuring huskies, angered This Morning fans. It’s caused them to accuse Alison and Josie of inciting animal cruelty.

Josie announced that she and Alison would be taking a pair of huskies for an “alpine stroll”.

The dogs, called Blue and Chanel, were racing all around the campsite.

The instructor told the pair not to cuddle the dogs, but instead, allow them to sniff them.

Alison and Josie obeyed and then got into some specialist walking equipment, ready to take the huskies on a saunter.

Josie Gibson and Alison Hammond relax in bed
Alison and Josie got into all sorts of hijinks on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Hilariously, Josie couldn’t hack the cumbersome snow shoes and swiftly fell over. This prompted Alison to laugh, before asking Josie if she was alright.

The instructor shifted the blame onto Josie herself, saying it was her fault she fell over.

In a light-hearted fashion, Alison asked the instructor: “Are you actually saying that Josie’s a little bit dopey?”

“I don’t know, maybe,” he teased.

This elicited an offended facial expression from Josie, who called him “savage”.

Husky stares at something on This Morning
Some This Morning viewers didn’t feel the huskies, Blue and Chanel, were treated very well (Credit: ITV)

This Morning accused of animal cruelty

Despite the frivolous antics on their This Morning segment, some fans failed to see the humour in Josie and Alison’s actions.

It wasn’t long before aggrieved fans accused the pair of mistreating the pooches by taking them on a walk.

“Animal cruelty,” one fan wrote simply.

Another said: “Aww, that’s sad, watching those dogs pulling them.”

A third tweeted: “Poor dogs”.

Another user had a more light-hearted response, though.

They said: “Those dogs take their jobs very seriously.”

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

Read more: Josie Gibson makes sad confession about her friendship with Alison Hammond: ‘Never seen anything like it’

