Every single Phillip Schofield replacement on This Morning ranked (look away Dermot O’Leary!)

It feels like ages since Phillip Schofield was on our This Morning screens following his exit in May.

Phil left ITV completely after he admitted to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger colleague.

There’s been several names who have stood in for him on the show alongside Holly Willoughby. From Dermot O’Leary to Josie Gibson, each of the presenters have brought their own spin and glitz to the daytime programme. But who’s been the best?

We’ve seen a range of famous faces host with Holly including Dermot, Josie, Alison and Craig. And for me, there’s one clear favourite. Will you agree?

Craig is number one! (Credit: ITV)

This Morning: Phillip Schofield replacements

Craig Doyle

For me, Craig takes the top spot as the best replacement for Phillip. He’s just got it. It’s like he’s always been presenting This Morning.

His natural and comedic approach to the show brings a light and fun feel. There’s no awkwardness or dodgy autocue reading from Craig and he’s just refreshing to watch. He seems to bring a ‘new’ feel to This Morning.

In my opinion, him and Holly just equal the perfect hosting duo!

I love watching Josie host This Morning! (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson

In second spot – and very close to first might I say – is Josie. The Bristolian babe is a natural in front of the camera and gels well with anyone she’s paired with.

And who doesn’t love female empowerment?! Josie and Holly appear to share a close friendship away from This Morning, so that shines through on screen.

Viewers love Josie too. Many have called for her to become permanent and I’m all here for it!

Holly and Alison are a great female duo! (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond

Alison has become a staple on This Morning. Becoming the Friday presenter alongside Dermot really boosted her image on the daytime show too.

Alison’s contagious laughter and bubbly personality makes her the perfect fit for This Morning. I mean, how can you not like Alison Hammond? She’s a ray of sunshine! Especially on a gloomy Monday morning.

Seeing her previously host with Holly is also a joy, and it’s clear they share a friendship outside of the studios. At least you know it’s genuine, right?! I’d love to see more of them together.

Viewers are loving Steve already! (Credit: ITV)

Steve Jones

Now, Steve hasn’t actually hosted alongside Holly but he’s a new presenter to the This Morning sofa as of this week. And he’s already become a hit.

Apart from being a lovely bit of eye candy on the daytime show, Steve is a great presenter and his debut went swimmingly on August 16.

I could easily see Steve joining Holly when she returns in September. But I do need to see more of him to make a complete verdict tbh – something I wouldn’t complain about!

Dermot isn’t top of my list I’m afraid (Credit: ITV)

Dermot O’Leary

In final place is Dermot (apologies Derm!). Now, the TV presenter has become a staple on the This Morning sofa since he joined as Friday host alongside Alison. But, there’s a couple of reasons he’s not at the top of my list.

As much as I want to enjoy watching Dermot, I find him a little irritating. His jittering and sometimes OTT questions to guests can become tiresome. While I do think he and Holly host well together (maybe more than him and Alison IMO), I think there’s better stars who gel with Holly.

Soz, Dermot!

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

