This Morning viewers swoon over Holly Willoughby’s latest co-host: ‘Hope they make the move permanent’

Viewers of This Morning today gave their verdict on the latest co-host to join Holly Willoughby on the show’s sofa.

Fans took to social media earlier on Monday (September 25) to make their feelings very clear after a carousel of relief presenters have filled in since Phillip Schofield stepped away from the series he fronted for over twenty years in May.

Telly favourites such as Craig Doyle, Alison Hammond, Andi Peters, as well as the likes of Rochelle Humes, Dermot O’Leary, and Josie Gibson have all presented over the past several months.

Ben Shephard sits next to Holly Willoughby on This Morning today (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

And following her return from her summer break earlier in September, Holly has also been paired up with a few different presenters for co-hosting duties.

However, going by the social media reaction on Twitter while the ITV daytime series was on today, any search may be off when it comes to testing out a potential new permanent addition to help link the programme together.

And that’s because Ben Shephard, on loan from GMB, proved a huge hit in the role.

This Morning today

Ben, 46, has co-hosted This Morning on several occasions over the years, including previously with Holly.

He first appeared on This Morning in 2005, and has also enjoyed hosting stints between 2009 and 2011, and 2014 and 2018.

Furthermore, back in May, one betting outlet highlighted Ben as “a safe pair of hands” when it came to the odds of him taking over the reins from Phillip.

And it seems many fans would agree – but would probably praise him much more highly as his efforts appeared to blow viewers away.

How viewers reacted to Ben Shephard

Tweeted feedback indicated viewers wanted to see Ben back on the show again… and for good!

“Ben Shephard has finally made his way to the #ThisMorning couch,” one Twitter user assessed him.

“It just seems like a natural fit. Hope they make the move permanent.”

Another person echoed that thought: “Keep Ben Shephard on as permanent presenter #ThisMorning.”

Someone else agreed: “Ben Shephard for permanent job on #ThisMorning please.”

“Keep Ben on #ThisMorning,” another user put it.

“Ben Shephard for new co host on #ThisMorning please,” posted another.

Meanwhile, someone else predicted to show bosses: “If you want a NTA next year, make Ben a full time presenter! #ThisMorning.”

‘Thank God for Ben Shephard’ (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

‘Ben should be permanent with Holly’

Other viewers had a variety of takes on how to slip Ben into the presenting fold.

“I like this Holly/Ben combination,” one fan wrote.

“Far more professional. Keep Josie and Alison for the competitions and outdoor segments. Craig is a decent reserve #ThisMorning.”

A second person put forward their squad rotation plan: “Ben should be permanent with Holly. They’ve worked together loads. He can laugh at the right moment. He’s not loud. He’s respectful. He’s professional. #ThisMorning.”

But some people felt Ben might work better as a combo with a different star.

A firm hand on the rudder.

They claimed: “Thank God for Ben Shephard, a firm hand on the rudder. Now if only they’d paired him with Josie #ThisMorning.”

And someone else posted: “Ben is totally outshining Holly. #ThisMorning producers probably scrambling over themselves to call his agent and offer him the full time job.”

Yes…like Ben Spheppard on #ThisMorning he alot calmer then the others pic.twitter.com/gNHNWTV8s1 — DJ Fyne (@WorfDelm2016) September 25, 2023

However, amid all the commendations, there was the odd objection to Ben’s performance.

One person claimed: “Ben Shephard still not quite out of #GMB mode yet, with a tendency to talk over people to try and make his point #ThisMorning.”

Read more: Phillip Schofield’s last message to Holly Willoughby before he ‘gave up on’ their friendship

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

