Phillip Schofield’s last message to Holly Willoughby before he ‘gave up on’ their friendship

Phillip Schofield apologised to former This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby in the weeks following his ITV exit earlier this year.

Phillip, 61, stepped away from ITV in May after 20 years of fronting the broadcaster’s flagship daytime series. He also anchored shows such as Dancing On Ice – also alongside Holly – and The Cube for the network, too.

It was previously reported in the days following Phillip’s final This Morning appearance that the pair had spoken on the phone and ‘called a truce’.

However, in an interview with the BBC in early June, Phil indicated he had contacted Holly to apologise – but hadn’t heard back.

Phillip Schofield on messaging Holly Willoughby

Phillip said at the time that he reached out to Holly after it was revealed that he had an affair with a younger male colleague on This Morning.

“I WhatsApped her on the day I put out the statement,” Phillip said.

“I said that you don’t have to reply, you probably can’t, but I want to say I’m desperately, desperately sorry.”

He added: “I adore Holly. I’ve always adored her. She’s my TV sister. I don’t have a problem with her at all.

“I would say to everyone, my family, friends, my work colleagues, to ITV, the public, my management company, the people I lied to: I am desperately sorry. But principally I would like to apologise to him.”

Phillip also noted that at that point Holly hadn’t responded to his message. It hasn’t been reported whether or not Holly subsequently did or didn’t reply or contact Phillip in the months since. ED! has contacted a representative for Holly for comment.

‘I asked Phil directly’

However, in the days preceding Phillip’s Beeb interview – as well as a simultaneous one with The Sun – Holly did break a social media silence to address the furore.

She wrote on Instagram back in May: “It’s taken time to process yesterday’s news.

“When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not. It’s been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie.”

A few days later she addressed This Morning viewers in a statement which began: “Are you okay?”

Holly has returned to This Morning co-hosting duties (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

She went on: “It feels very strange indeed sitting here without Phil. And I imagine that you might have been feeling a lot like I have. Shaken, troubled, let down, worried for the wellbeing of people on all sides of what’s been going on and full of questions.”

Following an extended summer break from This Morning, Holly returned to the show earlier this month.

It was reported the next day Phillip had unfollowed her on social media – and she didn’t mention him by name during an appearance at the NTAs.

