Phillip Schofield issues new blow to Holly Willoughby: ‘It’s very telling about how he feels about her’

Phillip Schofield has issued a brutal blow to former pal and co-host Holly Willoughby.

The former presenting duo were best mates until it all came to an end in May following Phillip’s shock affair confession. The 61-year-old was sacked by ITV after leaving his This Morning role in May after he admitted to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger colleague.

His once-close friendship with Holly appeared to shatter too and it seems they haven’t spoken in a while. Ahead of the NTAs last week, reports claimed that Phil had unfollowed Holly on Instagram.

And now, Phillip has seemingly dropped another hint that his and Holly’s relationship is no more.

The pair used to host This Morning together (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield issues blow in relationship with Holly

Over on Phillip’s Instagram, he had previously uploaded snaps of Holly hosting This Morning. As well as snaps from their holiday in Portugal together. However, those pictures have now vanished.

Phillip still has pictures of himself with other former co-stars though, like Josie Gibson and Alison Hammond.

‘Phillip is trying to leave Holly behind,’ says source

A source told MailOnline: “Holly and Phil used to post pictures together for fun, they were huge parts of one another’s lives and they loved to show their viewers how close they are.

“The fact that Phil appears to have removed them from his page is very telling about how he feels about Holly.”

The insider added: “He seems to have moved on for good now, and is trying to leave Holly behind.”

Phil has removed all snaps of him and Holly (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield affair scandal ‘to be made into TV drama’

It comes after it was reported that Phillip’s affair scandal is going to be made into a TV drama.

While Phillip may have only left This Morning in May, work on the upcoming drama has already started and will be “jaw-dropping.” An inside source told The Sun it would “mirror how the scandal unfolded” up until the point he left.

The drama will also showcase how Phillip lied to his co-presenter Holly Willoughby, his management company YMU, and everyone at ITV. After admitting his affair, YMU dropped Phillip.

Phillip TV drama ‘could make for uncomfortable viewing’

Currently, the drama’s working title is The Runner. However, it is not confirmed if that will be the final name.

“A production company’s started work and they think the series would be a perfect fit for Channel 4,” an inside source alleged. “The storyline will reflect what went on. People have seen it from the outside but the drama will give a perspective on what may have occurred behind-closed-doors.”

The source also stated that the drama “could make for uncomfortable viewing for Phil and ITV”.

