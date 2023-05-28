Holly Willoughby claims about Schofield’s lies fall on deaf ears – viewers want her OUT!

Holly Willoughby broke her silence on news of Phillip Schofield and his extra-marital ‘unwise relationship’ yesterday evening (Saturday, May 27).

The 42-year-old posted a blunt message on her Instagram story at teatime, as many This Morning viewers were calling for her too to step down from the show.

Holly and Phil’s once-close relationship appears to be fractured (Credit: ITV)

This came several hours after ITV was moved to issue a second statement on Schofield ‘leaving’ the network on Friday evening, after several high-profile names claimed the network was aware of their star presenter’s activities.

A spokesperson declared: “Further to our statement last night, ITV can confirm that when rumours of a relationship between Phillip Schofield and an employee of ITV first began to circulate in early 2020 ITV investigated.

“Both parties were questioned and both categorically and repeatedly denied the rumours as did Phillip’s then agency YMU.

“In addition, ITV spoke to a number of people who worked on This Morning and were not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour.

“Phillip’s statement yesterday reveals that he lied to people at ITV, from senior management to fellow presenters, to YMU, to the media and to others over this relationship.”

Holly statement on Phillip’s affair confession

Holly wrote on Instagram: “It’s taken time to process yesterday’s news.

“When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not.

“It’s been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie.” But if she was hoping this might stem the tide of fury pushing her way, she was mistaken. The statement appears to have backfired, with a large number of viewers still demanding she vacate This Morning. Holly Willoughby has some work to do getting This morning viewers back on side (Credit: ITV) Holly Willoughby statement disappoints viewers One wrote on Twitter: “So Holly Willoughby is annoyed that Schofield lied to her. She was “never more proud” of him when he came out despite his lying to his WIFE for 27 years!! Did Holly really think he wouldn’t be able to lie to her too? Celebs and the inflated senses of themselves.”

Another commented: “ Holly Willoughby ‘s sole concern is to save her own career.”

A third posted: “Holly Willoughby. She’s either very naive and gullible… or very stupid… She’s none of them.”

A fourth echoed thousands of other tweets and posts on other social media, declaring simply: “ Holly Willoughby should stand down. It’s over.”

While Holly may want to lick her wounds in private, she may need to give more explanation to the public before viewers are prepared to sympathise with her.

Do you think people should give Holly Willoughby a break over Phillip Schofield?