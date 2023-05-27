Phillip Schofield fans standing by him despite affair revelations

Fans of the disgraced presenter Phillip Schofield are vowing to stand by him despite shocking new revelations.

The 61-year-old, who quit This Morning last week, confessed to having an affair with a younger male colleague.

Phillip Schofield: statement revealed

In a lengthy statement, Phillip said: “I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning.

Phillip Schofield has issued a lengthy statement (Credit: ITV)

“Whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than a just a friendship.

‘That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over.”

Phillip, who also apologised for lying to colleagues and loved ones, has stepped down from all ITV commitments.

Phillip will no longer present any ITV shows, including Dancing on Ice (Credit: ITV)

However, fans of the presenter are still looking to defend the star, despite the shocking new admission.

Fans defend Phillip after revelation

Taking to social media, one person wrote: “My God leave him alone we all have to face God, He will judge every one of us.”

“Good luck Phil for the future,” said a second.

Time to leave him and his family alone.

“Leave the man alone,” added a third. “Show me anyone who hasn’t made a mistake, or hasn’t got a secret. Everyone is ready to have a go, he must feel totally alone. Good luck Phillip.”

“Time to leave him and his family alone,” agreed a fourth. “He hasn’t been the first to try and cover up, and won’t be the last.

“The truth always come out in the end. I have always liked him, and still do, mistakes happen, that’s how we learn. Good luck Phil in whatever you do now.”

Some fans have still backed Phil, despite revelations (Credit: ITV)

“He had a consensual affair he has nothing to apologise for no-one has the right to judge him,” said a fifth. “It’s his private life.”

However, many disagree, arguing it is only right Phillip now leaves television.

“Used to like him on TV but after the way he’s treated his poor wife and daughters, deserves to be out of the job!” said one.

“Now let’s just hope that he quietly disappears from public life and we never have to see or hear from him again,” agreed a second. “Sick to the back teeth of this whole sorry saga.”

