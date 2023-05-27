If not because of his scandalous affair, why DID Phillip Schofield leave This Morning?

Leaving aside all the speculation and rumours, the reason Phillip Schofield ‘left’ This Morning is still totally unclear.

On Friday evening, Schofield released a statement admitting that he’d had an affair with a younger colleague on the ITV show.

Phillip Schofield has admitting to an affair while working on This Morning (Credit: Youtube)

In the carefully-worded announcement, the 61-year-old expressed regret for lying to his wife, his colleagues and his bosses about the relationship.

But he also claimed this indiscretion was NOT the reason for him departing his much-loved job at This Morning.

Schofield’s statement on affair

Schofield’s full statement reads: “I am making this statement via the Daily Mail to whom I have already apologised personally for misleading, through my lawyer who I also misled, about a story which they wanted to write about me a few days ago.

“The first thing I want to say is: I am deeply sorry for having lied to them, and to many others about a relationship that I had with someone working on This Morning. I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning.

“Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship. That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over.

“When I chose to come out I did so entirely for my own wellbeing. Nobody forced me out. Neither I nor anyone else, to my knowledge, has ever issued an injunction, super or otherwise, about my relationship with this colleague. He was never moved on or sacked by or because of me.

Protecting the ex lover

“In an effort to protect my ex-colleague I haven’t been truthful about the relationship. But my recent, unrelated, departure from This Morning fuelled speculation and raised questions which have been impacting him. So for his sake it is important for me to be honest now.

“I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public and most importantly of all to my family. So very, very sorry, as I am for having been unfaithful to my wife.

“I have therefore decided to step down from the British Soap Awards, my last public commitment. And I am resigning from ITV with immediate effect expressing my immense gratitude to them for all the amazing opportunities that they have given me.

“I will reflect on my very bad judgement in both participating in the relationship and then lying about it. To protect his privacy, I am not naming this individual. My deepest wish is that both he and his family can now move on with their lives free from further intrusion, and that this statement will enable them to do so.

“I ask the media now to respect their privacy. They have done nothing wrong, and I ask that their privacy should be respected.”

PhilLip Schofield has now had all ties severed with ITV (Credit: ITV)

ITV disappointed by Schofield deceit

So has he quit because he told lies to his bosses? ITV issued a fresh statement shortly after Phillip Schofield’s ‘mea culpa’ but this was also very vague.

“We are deeply disappointed by the admissions of deceit made tonight by Phillip Schofield. The relationships we have with those we work with are based on trust. Philip made assurances to us which he now acknowledges were untrue and we feel badly let down.

“We accept his resignation from ITV and therefore can confirm that he will not be appearing on ITV as had previously been stated.”

ITV continued to back Schofe

While Schofield announced he’d left This Morning last Saturday, ITV continued to back him, releasing a statement confirming he would continue to work with the network, including hosting The British Soap Awards next month. ITV now says it will accept his resignation from the network following this ‘deceit’ he has just publicly revealed. So… this suggests the bosses didn’t know about this ‘deceit’ last week, when they were still publicly happy to work with him. In this case, what was the reason he ‘resigned’ from This Morning? (We say ‘resigned’… his statement suggested he’d been pushed – although ITV denies Schofe was axed .) ITV has not offered up a reason for him leaving This Morning to its millions of viewers… there’s just been endless speculation about Schofield falling out with sometime co-star and best friend Holly Willoughby

I think it’s time Holly Willoughby goes too (Credit: Youtube) Of course, Holly didn’t address the reasons for Phillip’s departure either, releasing a painfully anodyne statement : “It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won’t feel the same without him.”

This isn’t satisfactory. Viewers deserve to know why a presenter who’s been at the helm of a show for 20 years disappears, especially following all the rumours.

Why would an employer ‘choose to let one staff member go’ over a supposed fallout with a colleague – especially without said colleague explaining their grounds for having an issue so severe someone loses their job? None of it adds up. And viewers should be given a proper explanation.