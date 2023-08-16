This Morning viewers have already delivered their verdict on Steve Jones

This Morning has a new co-host joining Josie Gibson today and it’s none other than Steve Jones!

Steve made his debut on the daytime show on Wednesday (August 16) and it seems fans have already decided their verdict!

Opening the show today, Steve and Josie looked thrilled to be alongside each other to present.

Steve Jones is here everyone! (Credit: ITV)

Steve Jones on This Morning

Josie welcomed viewers to the show and introduced Steve. Steve gushed that the This Morning theme tune is “iconic” and said he feels “honoured” to be hosting the programme.

Within minutes, viewers were flocking to Twitter to share their opinions on Steve – and it’s good news for him!

Steve Jones is doing a great job so far and he should be the perfect fit: natural, authoritative, warm, funny, good looking.

One person said on Twitter: “Have always loved Steve Jones. Still watch him on Saturdays presenting F1.”

Another wrote: “I’d forgotten what a great TV presenter Steve Jones is. Actually – I’m not sure I ever realised! Great addition to #ThisMorning and his Josie partnership already feels natural.”

Viewers are loving Steve already! (Credit: ITV)

Someone else added: “Steve Jones is doing a great job so far and he should be the perfect fit: natural, authoritative, warm, funny, good looking. I just feel that the show desperately needs to grow a new identity and needs somebody a little more left field. New feel, new set, new start.”

Meanwhile, others want to see Steve host with Craig!

Another quipped: “Can we have Steve Jones and Craig Doyle hosting together please? You know because of their wonderful presenting and umm has nothing to do with how they look, that would be sexist of course.”

Another said: “Right then. Let’s have Craig Doyle and Steve Jones on together at some point. Reckon that’s a winning combo right there!”

One added: “We had Josie & Alison for days on end, then Rochelle & Josie…. Please now can we have Steve Jones & Craig Doyle?”

It comes after reports revealed that Welsh hunk Steve would be making his This Morning debut this week.

Steve and Josie seem to make a good team so far (Credit: ITV)

This Morning presenters

A source told the MailOnline: “The hope is that those watching at home will love Steve, he’s a very experienced broadcaster but also very cheeky. There is no permanent replacement for Phil, Holly will be presenting with Alison, Josie, Dermot and Craig, and now probably Steve.”

Read more: This Morning fans issue plea to Craig Doyle as he’s replaced on show

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

What’s your verdict on Steve Jones? Yay or nay? Share your thoughts over on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.