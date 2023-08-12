This Morning signs new male presenter after Phillip Schofield exit and he’s fit as

Ladies and gents with a penchant for eye candy, we may finally have something to thank This Morning for.

The daytime magazine show lost its male anchor Phillip Schofield in a blaze of scandal and publicity back in May.

In case you’ve forgotten, it emerged that he’d had an ‘inappropriate but not illegal’ affair with a young runner on the show.

It was all change on This Morning in May as Phillip Schofield left (Credit: ITV) The Morning men

He let Holly down, he let ITV down, he let himself down, but most of all he let you down. (Are you okay?)

Since then we’ve had dad sock Dermot O’Leary and puppy dog Craig Doyle providing most of the show’s testosterone, in Phillip’s absence.

Craig Doyle is one of the new males hosts on This Morning (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

It’s Steve Jones, y’all

But the studio is set to warm up with a proper injection of lust magnet this week as bosses have reportedly signed up <drum roll> Steve Jones.

That’s right, the almost illegally hot former host of T4 from Channel 4 back in the noughties, who got a nation of now 40-something females (and gays) through Sunday morning hangovers from hell and one-night stand regrets.

Hello Steve! Mr Owen will be in the This Morning studio this Wednesday (Credit: BBC) Read more: Alison Hammond apologises on This Morning after upsetting disabled child

The Welsh hottie will be joining Josie Gibson on the show this coming Wednesday. Which means the aforementioned 40-something females – hopefully now free of hangovers and one-night stand regrets – will enjoy a well-deserved mid-week fix.

And while ITV bosses congratulate themselves for this this they are also hoping that he’ll join Holly Willoughby as a regular co-presenter.

New This Morning line-up

“The hope is that those watching at home will love Steve, he’s a very experienced broadcaster but also very cheeky.

“There is no permanent replacement for Phil, Holly will be presenting with Alison, Josie, Dermot and Craig, and now probably Steve.”

You know what to do, get tweeting your appraisals on Wednesday!

What do you think of Steve Jones becoming a host on This Morning? Share your thoughts over on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.