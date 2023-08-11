Alison Hammond issues apology as she upsets disabled child: ‘When we needed you, you never came’

Alison Hammond was forced to issue an apology on This Morning today after upsetting a disabled child.

Eight-year-old Tony Hudgell appeared on the show after completing an epic climb for charity. The youngster had both of his legs amputated after he was abused as a baby, but has refused to let his hard start in life hold him back.

During the pandemic, aged just five, he raised over £1.8 million by walking 10km on his prosthetic legs. This led to him being recognised with Pride of Britain and Points of Light awards. He’s also something of a regular on This Morning.

But walking 10km wasn’t enough for Tony. Three years on, he decided to set himself the challenge of climbing a mountain. And he did just that, completing his climb of Orrest Head in the Lake District this week, and raising £40,000 while doing so.

Tony has appeared on This Morning many times over the years, so Alison was quick to congratulate him on his latest achievement. However, she had barely said the words when Tony gave her a ticking off.

“I want to know something,” the eight year old said as he got straight to the point. “When we needed you, you never came.”

Alison and co-host Josie Gibson looked mortified, as did Tony’s parents. Tony, meanwhile, looked like he was furious with Alison.

“Listen, I was recording an episode of Bake Off and I couldn’t make it,” a grovelling Alison said as she explained why she had been unable to join in Tony’s trek as promised. “But next time, I’m going to try my best to be there. I’m so sorry I wasn’t there. I am disappointed in myself.”

Trying to cheer Tony up, Alison then made a sweet gesture. The presenter said that she would be donating £500 to Tony’s fund to make up for her absence. She went on: “But you did it on everyone’s behalf and I’m so proud of you.”

Although Alison might not have been able to make it, Tony and his family were thrilled that another famous face could. War veteran Hari Budha Magar, who climbed Mount Everest despite losing both of his legs in Afghanistan, surprised Tony halfway up the climb and then spent the following week hanging out with him.

Tony’s mum was so proud of how her amazing little boy had smashed his challenge. So much so that they had to change their cheer of “Go, Tony, go!” to “Slow, Tony, slow!” so he didn’t tire himself out too much.

