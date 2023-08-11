This Morning fans all have same cruel complaint as Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson host

Several This Morning fans took to social media today (August 11) to with a cruel complaint aimed squarely at presenters Josie Gibson and Alison Hammond.

Alison took the reins alongside Josie this morning as her usual co-host, Craig Doyle, is away on holiday.

However, while both ladies are usually very popular, many viewers seemed to be making the same cruel observation about them.

Alison and Josie presented This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning fans complain over Alison/Josie duo today

As This Morning aired today, one person tweeted: “Whats happened to @thismorning… two Big Brother rejects presenting!” They also cruelly tagged both ladies.

Big Brother reject show today.

A second person agreed: “Big Brother reject show today #thismorning” A third person chipped in to point out another of their colleagues who had also been on the reality show. “Wasn’t Kate Lawler an ex BB contestant? That’s the three of them then.”

Thankfully, there were an equal number of fans cheering on Alison and Josie.

Somebody tweeted: “Great start to my Friday seeing these two beauties on my TV. This is the dream team. We need more dosage of Alison and Josie.”

“It’s brilliant to see Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson on this morning together,” someone else agreed.

Alison Hammond was on Big Brother more than 20 years ago (Credit: YouTube)

When were they on Big Brother?

Alison kick-started her showbiz career on Big Brother’s third series in 2002. She starred alongside Kate Lawler and Jade Goody. Despite coming in 11th place, she became a BB icon as she broke the garden table while climbing on it to talk to a security guard on the other side of the wall.

Josie entered the Big Brother house over a decade ago in 2010. She went on to win the show with 77.5% of the public vote, making her the most popular winner in Big Brother history. Josie also found love on the show, dating fellow contestant John James Parton for a couple of years afterwards.

Read more: Josie Gibson’s comments about her weight gain are something every woman needs to hear

Who is your favourite This Morning presenter? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.