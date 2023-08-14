This Morning fans issue plea to Craig Doyle as he’s replaced on show today

Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle separated by a pink crack
This Morning fans issued a plea to Craig Doyle today (August 14) as he was replaced as the show’s presenter.

Craig signed off last week after hosting alongside Josie Gibson, telling viewers he was off on holiday.

However, Craig’s replacement didn’t get the warmest reception from This Morning fans, who pleaded with Craig to return to their screens sooner rather than later.

Rochelle Humes presenting This Morning today
Rochelle Humes was back on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today: Rochelle Humes returns

After a long absence, Rochelle Humes returned to host This Morning today. She was paired with Josie Gibson, who’s been standing in for Holly Willoughby while she’s on holiday.

At the top of the show Rochelle said she’d had way too much fun with Josie already, and their giggling antics continued throughout the show.

But while the women were loving it, fans at home sadly didn’t feel the same, and revealed that they’re really missing Craig on their screens.

Plea to Craig Doyle

Fans are pretty desperate for Craig to return to the show as host.

Posting on Twitter, one said: “I want Craig!” alongside a meme of a stroppy toddler throwing a tantrum.

Another added: “Seriously Craig lad, get back here!” “Is Craig sick?” another asked, expressing concern. “On holiday,” came the reply from another viewer.

Others called for an end to the Josie and Rochelle partnership pronto. “Morning #thismorning gang, just tuned in. What merry hell is this? Josie and Rochelle? [Bleeps] sake.”

Oh good. Rochelle,” said another sarcastically.

Some were loving the duo, though. One viewer posted: “Josie and Rochelle actually work really well together.” Another added: “Rochelle and Josie are stunning.”

