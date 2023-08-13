This Morning set for huge September shake-up as Holly Willoughby’s co-host ‘named’

ITV is said to be gearing up for several changes on This Morning, with Holly Willoughby reportedly in line for a huge pay rise.

After taking some time off, it’s reported Holly will return to This Morning on September 4. According to The Sun, the star could earn £1 million per year for presenting the show – a reported pay rise of £300k.

Following Phillip Schofield’s dramatic departure, her co-host has also been ‘named’ by a show insider. It’s claimed Alison Hammond will join Holly for two days when she returns.

Holly will be ‘jewel’ in ITV’s crown

To kickstart the re-launch, ITV is thought to be planning a This Morning revamp and insiders suggest the plan is to have Holly at the centre of the show.

“Holly is at the heart of the show’s future and success and ITV execs want her to steer a steady ship out of a rocky year. Viewers can expect lots of glitz and glamour. But Holly will definitely be the jewel in their crown,” the source alleged.

Changes to the show will reportedly include a new Glam Van segment. This will see fashion expert Gok Wan travels all over the country to film makeovers at people’s homes. “It’s a really luxurious idea and will have a heart-warming message. Gok is a seasoned pro at makeovers and has a brilliant energy. He can’t wait to get stuck in,” the source went on.

It’s also claimed ITV is investing £250,000 to kickstart the relaunch, combining big-name guests with added glitz and giveaways.

Holly and Alison labelled the ‘dream team’

According to sources, Holly is happy to be co-hosting alongside fan-favourite Alison as their “friendship off screen has blossomed this year”.

“Holly and Alison are the dream team,” another inside source told the Mail Online. “They have this natural chemistry, they are friends and it something that the bosses hope the viewers will enjoy.

“Holly would love for them to be a permanent pairing but these days Alison is in such demand across the whole television industry these days that it is impossible for her to commit to the show full time. However, Holly will do her very best to make sure they are together as much as possible.”

The likes of Josie Gibson, Dermot O’Leary, and Craig Doyle are expected to remain on the show. However, ITV is willing to undergo some trials for potential new faces. Welsh presenter Steve Jones is in talks to present alongside Josie, it’s claimed.

