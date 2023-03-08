This Morning presenters earn some of the highest salaries in television – what are Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby’s net worths?

The show is consistently one of the most-watched daytime television shows on British telly.

As a result, its hosts are paid a small fortune year in and year out for their presenting duties.

But just how much are they paid exactly? Are they all multi-millionaires by now?

We take a look at how much the likes of Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond reportedly earn and more…

Holly Willoughby has many jobs as well as This Morning (Credit: ITV)

How much does Holly Willoughby earn?

Holly Willoughby is believed to be one of the highest paid This Morning presenters.

The star, 42, reportedly earns around £600,000 to £700,000 per year with her current This Morning contract.

A few years ago, it was alleged that Holly earned £200,000 less than her co-host Phillip Schofield.

But it was widely reported in 2017 this had been rectified so that they both earned the same staggering amount.

In addition to her This Morning duties she also hosts various other shows – including Dancing On Ice.

She has hosted a variety of shows over the years and also has her own brand, Wylde Moon, as well as partnerships with major brands such as M&S and Dunelm.

According to reports, Holly’s net worth is around £10m.

Phil has been on This Morning a while now (Credit: ITV)

What is Phillip Schofield’s This Morning salary?

Phillip Schofield is said to earn around £600,000 to £700,000 a year from his contract with This Morning.

Like Holly, he has many other ventures. He co-hosts Dancing On Ice with Holly and also fronts The Cube.

What’s more, he released his bestselling book in 2020 and allegedly pocketed £1.45million for it. He also promotes a posh version of boxed wines and a gin subscription.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Phillip is worth around £8.6million in monetary terms.

Alison hosts Fridays on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

How much is Alison Hammond worth?

Alison Hammond is the rising star of This Morning. She used to be their lead showbiz reporter and had many a hilarious encounter with A-List stars. She also regularly hosted This Morning competitions.

But now she co-presents Fridays with Dermot O’Leary – replacing Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes.

Her latest This Morning salary remains unknown to the general public.

But according to reports, she’s worth between £1million and £4million.

While speaking to Metro in 2019, she said that while she was struggling in her 20s to make ends meet, seeing a zero bank balance made her feel ‘happy’.

She explained: “Those were like the happiest days, when I used to see zero I used to think ‘oh thank god!’ I used to live in an overdraft, I think it was like £1000 overdraft I used to have and I think I used to need to go into it every single month.”

Dermot hosts This Morning with Alison (Credit: ITV)

How much does Dermot O’Leary get paid?

As with Alison his This Morning salary isn’t known yet. But as he’s been hosting for years now he’s said to be worth millions.

Dermot was also the host of The X Factor for many years.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, he’s worth a whopping £8.6 million!

