Peter Andre staying in separate room from doctor wife amid coronavirus fears

TV's Peter Andre has revealed he's staying in a separate room from his wife amid coronavirus fears.

The presenter explained himself and doctor Emily are staying apart because she's on the NHS frontline.

Peter, 47, said he's looking after his four children - Junior, 14, Princess, 12, Amelia, six, and Theo, three.

Peter Andre is staying in a separate room from his wife amid coronavirus fears (Credit: ITV)

Speaking on Wednesday's Good Morning Britain (March 25), Peter said: "Here's the thing, she obviously doesn't tell me a lot of stuff because of confidentiality."

Peter said Emily is "now exposed to the virus quite a lot" so they have to be in separate rooms as he's worried about their children.

"I am the one who has to have the kids as well and I'm terrified they will get it," he said.

The star branded his wife and the NHS doctors and nurses "absolute heroes".

Peter recently praised his wife and admitted he was "proud" of her.

Peter Andre said he was "proud" of Emily (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

He shared a photo of Emily alongside her NHS colleagues holding up signs and gushed over their hard work.

The signs read: "We stay here for you, please stay home for us!"

Peter wrote: "Proud :) #supportthenhs. Thank you so much to ALL the NHS and the carers up and down the country.

The reality TV star recently admitted he was at "breaking point" as he homeschooled his children.

Peter shared a video to Instagram showing him surrounded by papers and school books as he tried to homeschool his kids.

In the footage, he said: "Yep, what's up J?" to which Junior replied: "This is just one lesson!"

In the background, little Theo is heard asking: "Daddy, can I have mine?" as Peter tried to focus on all his kids at once.

Junior continued: "I've got eight lessons today," as Theo and Amelia were heard bickering in the background.

Peter said: "Okay it's yours. Millie, just say it's his. Junior, what can I do to help?"

The dad-of-four captioned the post: "I am at breaking point and it’s only day 2."

In another post, Peter said: "Teachers, I appreciate you so much right now."

