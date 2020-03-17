Coronavirus crisis: Peter Andre stockpiling as wife is vulnerable

TV's Peter Andre thinks it's "irresponsible" not to "stock up" on food amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Mysterious Girl hitmaker - who has children Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, with ex-spouse Katie Price and Amelia, six, and Theo, three, with wife Emily - is trying to "carry on as normal" despite panic over the widely-spreading respiratory disease.

But he has been buying extra supplies in case he and his loved ones need to stay indoors.

Peter is concerned that his family will be exposed to the virus - also known as COVID-19 - because his wife Emily is a doctor and will be treating patients who are infected.

Writing in his New! magazine column, Peter said: "If anyone in our household is going to be exposed to the virus, it's probably Emily because she works in a hospital, but until we're told otherwise, we're just carrying on as normal.

"We have started stocking up on dry and canned food though.

"If we do have to self-quarantine, we have a large family to feed and it would be irresponsible for us not to be prepared."

Peter is also concerned people are not taking the pandemic seriously enough and urged them to be "prepared".

He said: "I get the impression a lot of people aren't taking this virus seriously, but I have no doubt it's going to spread rapidly and that we'll feel the full impact on our shores. From what I'm hearing, we really need to be prepared."

However, the 47-year-old singer thinks people who have been stockpiling loo roll are "bonkers".

He said he doesn't understand "why people are stocking up on toilet roll though".

