Coronavirus: Police patrol Britain's stations and parks to enforce UK lockdown

Police will be patrolling Britain's train stations and parks in a bid to enforce the government's lockdown and help slow the spread of coronavirus.

Hundreds of Transport Police officers are being deployed across the UK rail network to make sure people are only using trains for essential journeys, as the COVID-19 death toll continues to climb.

British Transport Police officers are enforcing the coronavirus lockdown at Britain's rail stations (Credit: Wheatley/WENN)

Sean O'Callaghan, Assistant Chief Constable with the British Transport Police, said the government's new measures will "save lives".

He explained: "We are supporting rail operators and those key workers making their journeys home tonight by deploying 500 officers across the rail network nationally.

"They will be patrolling stations, supporting railway staff and reminding the public of the urgent need to follow the government advice. Only those making essential journeys for work should be using the Tube and rail network."

Shepherd's Bush police dispersing groups of more than two people (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Police are also kicking people out of Britain's parks. That's because only a maximum of two adults from the same household can use parks for exercise purposes.

Cops had to break up crowds of sunbathers at Shepherd’s Bush Green, a park in London, this week.

A video shared by police showed officers having to tell people several times to leave the area.

Officers approaching and giving clear advice to those who think sunbathing in groups whilst we have a national health emergency. We will continue to do our best for the public and the @NHSuk . Please don’t just sit in groups . #StayAtHomeSaveLives #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/9Tw8kvA9lV — Shepherds Bush Green (@MPSShepherdBush) March 24, 2020

An officer in the clip says, via megaphone: "It's not a holiday, it's a lockdown, which means you don't just come here and sunbathe. Can you please just leave."

Police in the West Midlands likewise had to break up more than 20 people at a barbecue.

Unbelievably, we’ve just had to deal with 20+ people having a BBQ!! Please listen to government advice else this will get worse and will last longer!! #RIPBBQ #COVID19 #StayHome #Foleshill #Coventry pic.twitter.com/INhXbCjd05 — Foleshill Police (@FoleshillWMP) March 24, 2020

Foleshill Police tweeted: "Unbelievably, we've just had to deal with 20+ people having a BBQ!"

It follows reports of shameless Brits stealing food packages left for vulnerable people.

