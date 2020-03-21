Peter Andre slammed by wife Emily MacDonagh for buying a fan during the coronavirus crisis

TV star Peter Andre's wife, Emily MacDonagh, has slammed him for splashing out on a huge fan.

According to the Mysterious Girl singer, doctor Emily was staggered by the purchase, coming during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, 47-year-old Pete didn't waste the opportunity to crack a corny joke about his new buy - and his supporters adored him for it.

The TV fave revealed he had bought the appliance, which costs around £60, earlier today (Saturday, March 21) on Instagram and proudly showed it off to his 1.3million followers.

Pete and Emily have a new appliance in their house (Credit: Lorraine YouTube)

Read more: Coronavirus: How the pandemic affects what you can do and where you can go

Peter joked: "Because my work slowed down I realised I still need fans so I went and bought this bad boy.

"Em's like: 'Are you for real? There's all these problems and you're buying a fan?

I realised I still need fans.

"I'm like: 'Well, summer's gonna come soon, isn't it?'"

Dozens of fans were tickled by Peter's comments, and let him know how hilarious they find him in the post's comments section.

Read more: How long does coronavirus live on clothes? A doctor gives washing advice

Many also added laughing emojis to their comments to indicate they enjoyed his gag.

"Very good! Love the pun!!" wrote one entertained follower.

"Hilarious. How random but prepared, love it," added another.

A third person wrote: "Only you, Peter. You and your sense of humour, much needed at this difficult time."

And a fourth said: "Thanks for cheering me up lol."

Pete's eldest son Junior, who he shares with Katie Price, also added his voice to the reactions.

"I can't wait for the summer! Hopefully things would've gotten better by then. Everyone stay safe," he wrote.

Someone replied, with their tongue in cheek: "Oh @officialjunior_andre please stop your dad before he even starts with his jokes."

Read more: Coronavirus: Fiona Phillips reveals she has the deadly bug

Earlier this week it was reported Peter is trying to "carry on as normal" during the crisis, but he had been stockpiling.

Writing in his New! magazine column, Peter said: "If anyone in our household is going to be exposed to the virus, it's probably Emily because she works in a hospital, but until we're told otherwise, we're just carrying on as normal.

"We have started stocking up on dry and canned food though. If we do have to self-quarantine, we have a large family to feed and it would be irresponsible for us not to be prepared."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.