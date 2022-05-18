Pauline Quirke and Linda Robson have brushed off all talk of a “feud” by reuniting over lunch.

The Birds of a Feather ladies have been pals since childhood.

But in recent years their friendship has been besieged by rumours of a falling out.

Now, finally, it appears the rumours can be well and truly put to rest.

Linda Robson shared a picture of herself enjoying lunch with Lesley Joseph and Pauline Quirke (Credit: Cover Images)

Pauline Quirke and Linda Robson reunite

The childhood friends enjoyed a girlie lunch with their Birds of a Feather co-star Lesley Joseph, with Linda posting a picture of the trio on Instagram.

She captioned the picture: “A lovely lunch with my beautiful friends in the @thedelaunay.”

In the picture, the ladies can be seen posing together, with Lesley in the middle of a beaming Pauline and Linda.

It looked as though the ladies enjoyed a good old natter over lunch finished off with a cuppa.

Fans react to Birds of a Feather reunion

Birds of a Feather fan were delighted to see the trio back together.

One said: “Stars. Legends. Icons.”

Another agreed, calling the ladies “iconic”.

“Lovely photo – so good to see Pauline too!” said another.

“This makes me so happy,” said another.

“Lovely to see Pauline too!” another declared.

“The Birds are back,” another declared, while others begged for “one more episode”.

“Love this picture of you all. Please, please reunite on our screens in BOAF,” another pleaded.

“So lovely seeing Birds of a Feather flocking together. We need you three back on tour and another series,” said another.

“This literally warms my heart,” another concluded.

Rift is a ‘load of old codswallop’

Linda had previously shared a picture of herself with Pauline to mark International Women’s Day back in March.

She also took the chance to hit back at claims she’d “fallen out” with Pauline.

Linda said rumours of a rift between them is “a load of old codswallop”.

And if the new picture of the ladies is anything to go by, we’d most certainly believe that to be true!

