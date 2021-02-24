Pauline Quirke, Linda Robson and Lesley Joseph are said to have fallen out after an “extraordinary” bust up outside a toilet.

Birds of a Feather star Pauline is said to be no longer speaking to her co-stars, having been friends with Linda for more than 50 years.

It was reported that a series of bust ups were behind the decision for Pauline not to take part in the show’s recent Christmas special.

Pauline Quirke isn’t said to be on speaking terms with Lesley Joseph or Linda Robson (Credit: Splash News)

What’s happening with Pauline Quirke, Linda Robson and Lesley Joseph?

It appears the ladies aren’t on speaking terms at the moment.

Over the weekend it was claimed that Linda and Pauline has become embroiled in a “huge row” that had put a stop to their 50-year friendship.

Now new details of the argument have been reported, and it seems Pauline is no longer speaking to Lesley Joseph either.

Lesley and Pauline were ‘basically pulled apart’ by crew members (Credit: Splash News)

‘Pulled apart’

A source close to Loose Women star Linda alleged to The Sun that the lowest point in the ladies’ argument came when Pauline and Lesley were “pulled apart” by crew members.

They were basically pulled apart by stunned crew members.

“The nadir came during one astonishing row at Teddington Studios. It culminated in Pauline and Lesley squaring off, noses centimetres apart, outside the women’s loos.

“They were basically pulled apart by stunned crew members – things went rapidly downhill from there,” the source said.

Linda and Pauline have been friends for 50 years (Credit: Splash News)

So will the ladies make it up?

Sadly, it doesn’t appear as if the ladies will be making things up any time soon.

The source called it a “sad ending” to one of the longest-running friendships in television.

Pauline and Linda have been friends since school and the source added that Linda doesn’t think they’ll “ever speak again”.

The source claimed: “It’s a sad ending to what was one of the most endearing and popular friendships in television. Linda doesn’t believe they’ll ever speak again.”

ED! has gone to reps for all three ladies for comment on this story.

