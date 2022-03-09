Linda Robson kills Pauline Quirke feud rumours as she shares smiley photo of them together

Linda Robson has put to rest her rumoured feud with Pauline Quirke.

The Loose Women star, 63, paid tribute to important women in her life to mark International Women’s Day on Tuesday (March 8).

She shared numerous pictures with some of her famous co-stars, including one with Pauline.

Alongside the snaps, she wrote: “Happy International Women’s Day, here are a few inspirational ladies that inspire me every day!

“And to all you women out there – you are all amazing! Lots of love Nanny Linda x.”

Linda Robson is rumoured to have been feuding with Pauline Quirke (Credit: ITV)

Linda Robson quashes rumours of a feud with Pauline Quirke

Fans rushed to share their surprise at seeing Pauline among the pictures.

“Fab pics lush to see Pauline and Lesley on there too, you never left a soul out,” said one follower.

A second said: “So lovely to see a pic of you with Pauline.”

While a third added: “Love this, especially seeing the lovely Pauline.”

What happened between the ladies?

Birds of a Feather came to an end with a Christmas special in 2020. However, fans were disappointed when Pauline failed to make an appearance.

It sparked rumours of a feud between Pauline and Linda, and the rumblings have remained ever since.

Linda Robson with her Birds of a Feather co-stars Lesley Joseph and Pauline Quirke (Credit: ITV)

Linda has previously insisted the reports were false.

She said last year: “We haven’t had a falling out, Pauline don’t want to act any more, she wants to concentrate on her academy.

“You’ve got to respect her wishes. We did the Christmas special, they asked us if we’d like to do it and we said yes.”

It was later claimed that ITV had cancelled its plans to commission a brand-new series of the show due to Pauline’s decision not to reprise her character.

A source told Sun on Sunday at the time: “Without Pauline, the view is that there is no Birds of a Feather.

“You cannot have Tracey without Sharon, and there is no way Pauline will be going back. Things are bad between her and Linda.”

