Birds of a Feather has reportedly been axed by ITV after Pauline Quirke ruled out a return to the show.

Reports claim Linda Robson (Tracey Stubbs) and Lesley Joseph (Dorien Green) hoped last year’s Christmas special would convince bosses to commission a new series after 7.9million viewers tuned in.

However, ITV has apparently decided not to renew the show after Pauline – who played Sharon Theodopolopodous – reportedly ruled out returning.

Birds of a Feather ‘axed by ITV’

A source told the Mail on Sunday: “Without Pauline, the view is that there is no Birds Of A Feather.

“You cannot have Tracey without Sharon, and there is no way Pauline will be going back. Things are bad between her and Linda.

“Linda and Lesley gave it a go but, despite the figures being good, ITV won’t be recommissioning it.”

Meanwhile, a show source said: “There are no current plans for a new series.”

Meanwhile, it comes after Linda shut down claims she and Pauline had fallen out.

The Loose Women star told The Sun on Sunday: “Take no notice of what you’ve heard about me and Pauline falling out. It’s a load of old codswallop.

“Pauline just chose not to do Birds of a Feather. She wants to concentrate on her acting academy, that’s that. We’ve known each other since we were ten. We’re friends. Will Pauline return to the show? I don’t know.”

What else did Linda say?

She added: “I just know that the Christmas special went down really well. ITV were really, really pleased.”

Previous reports claimed “real and tense issues” were the reason Pauline didn’t take part in the 30th anniversary special and then the 2020 Christmas special.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, sources claimed Linda didn’t believe they’d “ever speak again”.

The insider told The Sun: “It’s a sad ending to what was one of the most endearing and popular friendships in television, Linda doesn’t believe they’ll ever speak again.”

Linda also opened up about Pauline’s exit, and said cast members and audiences had to “respect” the decision.

She the Express: “Obviously people miss Pauline, but we have to respect that it was her choice not to do it any more. She wants to concentrate on her academy.”

