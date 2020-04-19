Paul O'Grady admits he's 'let himself go' during lockdown

Television personality Paul O'Grady has admitted that he's "let himself go" during the lockdown.

The Blind Date and For the Love of Dogs presenter, 64, took to Instagram to share a glimpse into his lockdown lifestyle.

Read more: Katie Price hits back at online troll who branded her 'selfish'

Advice from Paul O'Grady

The star shared with his some 4,412 fans a video with his dog Arthur captioned: "A word of advice".

He says: "Hello everyone. I hope you're alright.

Paul O'Grady is an animal lover (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"I would just like to say that if you're self-isolating and you are worried about letting yourself go a little bit then don't.

"Because me and Arthur would just like to say that we haven't had a wash, we're unshaven.

Read more: Matt Baker asks fans to name his new twin lambs

"I've cleaned my teeth...And as you can see the barnet has gone crackers."

He continued: "But to tell you the truth, I don't care. I couldn't give a damn.

"And I was eating chip butties at all hours of the morning.

"So there you go. If you've let yourself go, enjoy it! And have a nice day."

Fans delighted

Paul, who only set his Instagram account up a few days ago, delighted his fans with the down to earth clip.

One user wrote: "Love this advice and Arthur."

Read more: Phillip Schofield has reportedly moved into a flat in London

Another wrote: "Love you Paul O'Grady - think that hair style is definitely a keeper! Take care of yourself and the pups."

And a third quipped: "Not my hair I'm worried it about... it's the middle age spread that's gone nuts."

The feel good video comes just a day after he shared a snap of his latest dog, Nancy.

New puppy, Nancy

Paul adopted the little puppy from Battersea Dogs Home after one of his other dogs, Boycie, died.

He captioned the adorable picture with: "Just thought I'd let you all know at Battersea how Nancy is doing.

"She's twice her size, extremely confident, loves her grub and when she's not terrorising Arthur (who's mad on her) she likes to pose for glamour shots on her faux fur rug.

"I'm thinking of you all and wish I was there with the crew filming.

"Hope all the dogs and cats are doing ok which I'm sure they are with the all the love and care you show them. Keep well and see you soon that's if Nancy hasn't chewed my foot off."

Do you agree with Paul's words of advice? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.