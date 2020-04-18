Paul O'Grady reveals new adopted puppy Nancy

The TV personality introduced fans to his new addition on Instagram, as he self-isolates at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Paul O'Grady has introduced the world to his new puppy, Nancy, just a week after his beloved older dog Boycie died.

The TV personality and host of Paul O'Grady's For The Love Of Dogs on ITV, introduced fans to his new addition as he joined Instagram.

Paul is currently self-isolating at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Paul O'Grady's new puppy

The Blind Date host captioned the post: "Just thought I’d let you all know at Battersea how Nancy is doing.

She's twice her size, extremely confident, loves her grub and when she's not terrorising Arfur (who's mad on her) she likes to pose for glamour shots on her faux fur rug.

"I'm thinking of you all and wish I was there with the crew filming. Hope all the dogs and cats are doing ok which I'm sure they are with the all the love and care you show them."

He added: "Keep well and see you soon - that's if Nancy hasn’t chewed my foot off."

A foster dog

Nancy originally came to Paul as a foster dog due to Battersea Dogs and Cats Home needing to close due to COVID-19 restrictions, yet the dog-loving TV host is set on keeping her.

He uploaded another cute snapshot of the cheeky puppy, which said: "As #batterseadogsandcatshome had closed temporarily and I'd been filming there we were asked if we'd like to foster a dog.

"I'd grown quite fond of this little pup so I took her home.

"Of course I fully intended to keep her from the start and I've called her Nancy. Don't let the innocent look fool you- she's well 'are."

Tribute to Boycie

Nancy joins Paul O'Grady after the comedian's BBC radio show producer revealed the sad news on Twitter that Boycie, his older dog, had passed away.

The TV host later shared the same snap on Instagram where he described Boycie as "A great little dog who didn't have a mean bone in his body and who lived quite happily in his own little world. I don't half miss him."

With many people considering getting a furry friend during the lockdown period, Paul has issued some words of advice for prospective new owners: "I think you should be really cautious about getting a dog at this time because this isn't forever you know.

"I know the sentiment and where it is coming from. I really do sympathise.

"What happens when all this is over and the owner goes back to work? The dog who is used to having people round all the time might find itself on its own. I understand and I can talk.

"I just pick a dog up and get on with it. Say you worked in an office or something the dog will be alone and might get separation anxiety."

