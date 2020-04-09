The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Thursday 9th April 2020
News

Paul O'Grady has coronavirus and has been curled up with his dogs

He has been drinking a vinegar concoction

By Karen Hyland
Updated:

Paul O'Grady is convinced that he has contracted coronavirus.

And the showbiz fave has revealed that he is taking a concoction of cider vinegar, garlic, rosemary, lemongrass, parsley and a bay leaf to battle against it.

Last month the 64-year-old was forced to step back from his show on Radio 2 due to worries of contracting the coronavirus.

Due to an existing heart condition, he is in the at-risk group of the population.

Paul O'Grady has been curled up with his dogs (Credit: Channel 5)

Read more: Corrie's Simon Gregson says he's had coronavirus

Speaking to Gaby Roslin, who asked if he'd had coronavirus, Paul said: "Most definitely. That’s knocking about, but there’s also flus and seasonal colds going about so you’ve got to tell yourself and learn the difference.

"I’m alright now. Last week I had flu like symptoms. I didn’t have the cough bad, I certainly didn’t have the temperature or anything like that so I just got on with it.

"That was when the heating had gone so it was minus two down here and freezing and I thought someone had got it in for me. I’m fine now.

"The coronavirus - you’d know if you caught that. I lay on the couch with the fire on and the dogs on top of me moaning.

"When you are lying on the couch dying or you think you are. It was sheer exhaustion like Chris Evans had too."

Plague recipe

Paul then explained a concoction he's been knocking back : "There’s a concoction - four thieves vinegar - and I made it up.

"In France during the plague in the 1600s four thieves were going around and they were knocking off everybody’s houses and robbing the dead.

"So when they were finally sentenced to be burned at the stake the magistrate said, 'If you tell us how you’ve managed to survive not getting the plague I’ll lower the sentence to hanging' which was big of him.

"Basically this is the recipe which is cider vinegar with as many cloves of garlic in it as you can take and four different kinds of herbs to represent the four thieves.

"I’ve got a bit of rosemary, parsley, and lemon grass, and bay leaf and leave it to steep and just have a tiny little bit every day.

"I’m having it at the moment, oh God yeah."

Read more: Linda Lusardi gives emotional interview after beating coronavirus

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Trending Articles

 Fans say Lucy Fallon 'still looks hot' as she dresses up as a man for 'new role'
Coronavirus: Coronation Street actor Simon Gregson says deadly bug gave him 'gastric' symptoms
Coronation Street fans think they've spotted an 'error' as Geoff holds Yasmeen prisoner
Holly Willoughby weight loss - her top diet and exercise secrets revealed
Gordon Ramsay 'apologises' after Road Trip pals Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieix strip off
EastEnders' Lacey Turner shares adorable picture of daughter Dusty and puppy Ned playing