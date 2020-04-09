Paul O'Grady has coronavirus and has been curled up with his dogs

Paul O'Grady is convinced that he has contracted coronavirus.

And the showbiz fave has revealed that he is taking a concoction of cider vinegar, garlic, rosemary, lemongrass, parsley and a bay leaf to battle against it.

Last month the 64-year-old was forced to step back from his show on Radio 2 due to worries of contracting the coronavirus.

Due to an existing heart condition, he is in the at-risk group of the population.

Speaking to Gaby Roslin, who asked if he'd had coronavirus, Paul said: "Most definitely. That’s knocking about, but there’s also flus and seasonal colds going about so you’ve got to tell yourself and learn the difference.

"I’m alright now. Last week I had flu like symptoms. I didn’t have the cough bad, I certainly didn’t have the temperature or anything like that so I just got on with it.

"That was when the heating had gone so it was minus two down here and freezing and I thought someone had got it in for me. I’m fine now.

"The coronavirus - you’d know if you caught that. I lay on the couch with the fire on and the dogs on top of me moaning.

"When you are lying on the couch dying or you think you are. It was sheer exhaustion like Chris Evans had too."

Plague recipe

Paul then explained a concoction he's been knocking back : "There’s a concoction - four thieves vinegar - and I made it up.

"In France during the plague in the 1600s four thieves were going around and they were knocking off everybody’s houses and robbing the dead.

"So when they were finally sentenced to be burned at the stake the magistrate said, 'If you tell us how you’ve managed to survive not getting the plague I’ll lower the sentence to hanging' which was big of him.

"Basically this is the recipe which is cider vinegar with as many cloves of garlic in it as you can take and four different kinds of herbs to represent the four thieves.

"I’ve got a bit of rosemary, parsley, and lemon grass, and bay leaf and leave it to steep and just have a tiny little bit every day.

"I’m having it at the moment, oh God yeah."

