Matt Hancock shocked by 'nice' heckler live on Good Morning Britain

Health Secretary Matt Hancock joined Good Morning Britain to discuss the latest on the COVID-19 outbreak.

The top Tory was probed on coronavirus testing and PPE for the NHS.

A heckler appeared in the background of the broadcast, leaving the MP visibly shocked.

This gatecrasher only had nice things to say, though!

Many watching along at home took to Twitter to comment on this surprising moment.

As Brits get to grips with near-lockdown measures, many are questioning the number of people being tested for the virus.

The Health Secretary joined the ITV show this morning via video link.

He detailed how the government plan to carry out "100,000 tests a day" in England by the end of April.

Read more: Piers Morgan and Matt Hancock's explosive row divides Good Morning Britain fans

"It is a strange time"

During an interview about PPE, a heckler interrupted Matt Hancock.

The Health Secretary paused his reply to say: "Sorry I'm quite distracted as I'm being heckled by someone."

"They are shouting very nice things."

"They are shouting Matt Hancock is great."

"This has never happened to me before."

Host Ben Shephard joked: "It is a strange time. Have you taken your family on here, are they on live?"

This left the politician in hysterics and provided some light relief from the serious subject matter.

Read more: NHS debt of £13.4billion to be written off to help fight coronavirus pandemic

Good Morning Britain viewers took to social media to share their thoughts.

One said: "Just watched @MattHancock on #GMB - keep up the good work, it’s rare to be very likable as a politician

but I think you are great (no wonder you got a nice heckler!)"

Another agreed: "I really like Matt Hancock. There is something real and genuine about him that resonates with the electorate! #GMB"

However, not everyone was convinced by this moment.

One user claimed the MP was avoiding vocal journalist Piers Morgan.

"@piersmorgan Funny how Matt Hancock and his (spontaneous) heckler chooses to go on #gmb when you're absent.

Soft, non-probing questioning all round."

‘No test is better than a bad test’ - @MattHancock



The Health Secretary has set a target of 100,000 daily virus tests by the end of the month and reveals the government has 'rejected some tests' because they were not accurate enough. pic.twitter.com/FL1vvalYTA — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 3, 2020

"Nasty illness"

Matt Hancock is one of many public figures to fall victim to coronavirus.

He was diagnosed right after Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

On one of his first public appearances since leaving self isolation, Ranvir Singh asked what it was like to have COVID-19.

He revealed :"It is a pretty nasty illness, it feels like razor blades in your throat. I lost half a stone."

Thankfully, the MP admitted he is now "as fit as a fiddle."

#Coronavirus five pillar testing plan set out in full 👇 https://t.co/KOlIwNIwfH — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) April 3, 2020

"Huge national effort"

Matt Hancock revealed increasing the number tests available, requires a "huge national effort".

He also explained the delay, saying : "No test is better than a bad test. I will not sign off on tests that don't work."

This comes as, Piers Morgan calls for Boris Johnson to create a crisis team of former Prime Ministers to help the 'overwhelmed' government.

While some fear, as many as 50,000 in the UK could be dead from coronavirus by Easter Sunday.

Read more: Coronavirus: UK death toll could reportedly hit 50,000 by Easter Sunday if Brits ignore lockdown measures

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.

What did you think of this moment? Visit our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.