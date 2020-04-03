Piers Morgan calls for Boris Johnson to create crisis team of former PMs

Piers Morgan has called for Boris Johnson to create a crisis team of former Prime Ministers to help the 'overwhelmed' government deal with the coronavirus crisis.

Piers Morgan says Boris should ask former PMs to help advise the government (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Good Morning Britain presenter took to Twitter to suggest the idea. He said that Boris and the current government are struggling due to their 'collection lack of experience'.

'Bring back Blair'

Piers reckons John Major, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron and Theresa May would all be able to provide Boris and his Cabinet with invaluable advice.

Piers says Boris Johnson needs help making the right decisions during the coronavirus pandemic (Credit: BBC)

He wrote: "The government is clearly overwhelmed at the moment, for understandable reasons.

"Part of the problem is their collective lack of experience.

"Boris Johnson should invite all former Prime Ministers - Major, Blair, Brown, Cameron & May - to form a crisis team to help & advise him."

However, Piers' idea to call in former PMs was mainly met with ridicule from his followers.

One commented: "This should be an April Fool's tweet" and another sarcastically replying: "Good idea - we could invade Iraq next Tuesday."

Another responded: "Seriously? Aren't we in enough trouble?"

A third pointed out: "All of whom also have no experience dealing with a pandemic!"

Some followers simply responded with a series of laughing emojis. One added: "And then we'd have Boris and five others who haven't got a clue about pandemic response."

Not everyone disagreed with Piers. One tweeter said: "This crisis needs stakeholder management, international relations, trade, strategic planning, outside of the box thinking and resourcefulness. All skill sets and experience of former PMs."

Boris support

Some even stepped in to support Boris and the government's handling of the pandemic. One wrote: "They're doing fantastic. People are actually very thankful it's Boris and none of those leading the country through this."

Another added: "No one in the world has experience of handling a pandemic. This is why he is taking and following the advice of the chief scientific and medical advisers. He is implementing their plans, this is the best advice you constantly undermine due to your vast 'expert knowledge'."

