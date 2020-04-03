Coronavirus: UK death toll could reportedly hit 50,000 by Easter Sunday if Brits ignore lockdown measures

It's feared as many as 50,000 in the UK could be dead from coronavirus by Easter Sunday if people don't follow the government's advice on isolation and social distancing.

According to a source familiar with emergency discussions within the government, authorities expect the worst day in the UK's battle against the flu-like bug to be next weekend (April 12).

The UK coronavirus death toll could hit 50,000 by Easter if people don't social distance (Credit: Spartacus / SplashNews.com)

Speaking to Reuters, the insider claimed authorities are forecasting a UK death toll of 20,000 by then as best case scenario.

A worst case scenario

But if Brits do not keep themselves at home, as many as 50,000 could have succumbed to COVID-19 by then.

Authorities do not expect the UK to see such a high death toll under current circumstances.

ED! contacted Downing Street for comment.

Police in the UK have had to clamp down on people being out for non-essential reasons (Credit: SplashNews.com)

On Thursday (April 2) evening, the number of coronavirus cases worldwide rose to one million.

Figures from Johns Hopkins University in the US revealed that close to 53,000 had died from the virus.

UK death toll close to 3,000

By comparison, 210,000 people had recovered.

In the UK, 33,718 had been infected by COVID-19 as of Thursday evening, with 2,961 of those dying.

Elsewhere, the UK government has announced plans to write off billions of pounds of NHS debt.

Speaking from Downing Street yesterday evening, Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced the decision in his first public address since getting COVID-19.

I am writing off £13.4billion of historic NHS debt.

He told reporters: "Today, to help NHS trusts to deliver what's needed without worrying about past finances, I can announce that I am writing off £13.4billion of historic NHS debt.

"This landmark step will not only put the NHS in a strong position to be able to respond to this global coronavirus pandemic.

"But it will ensure that our NHS has stronger foundations for our future too."

Matt Hancock delivered the daily Downing Street press conference on Thursday (Credit: BBC)

He added that the government would make £300million available to fund community pharmacies.

"These are unprecedented times for our healthcare system and I want to make sure every part of it is supported. I've therefore made £300million available for funding for community pharmacies," he explained.

"[They] do so much to get vital medicines to people and play such an important part in their communities. They themselves are the NHS front line."

