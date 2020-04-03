Good Morning Britain viewers slam Gregg Wallace's weight loss advice

Media personality Gregg Wallace joined Good Morning Britain today to discuss his weight loss.

The star reached his goal weight, losing four stone despite the coronavirus lockdown.

However, viewers were left less than impressed with his advice.

Saying his words "don't help anyone".

The MasterChef judge, 55 has been making the most of UK's self-isolation measures.

He's been using the time to continue his strict fitness regime.

Yesterday, he took to Instagram to share his home workout with his 50,500 followers.

The workout involved no equipment.

On joining Good Morning Britain today via video link, the chef detailed his healthy eating habits.

View this post on Instagram Make that call A post shared by Gregg Wallace (@greggawallace) on Apr 2, 2020 at 7:47am PDT

"Eat as much as you want."

Presenter Ranvir Singh mentioned how she felt she was eating much more than normal since the coronavirus restrictions have kept Brits indoors.

She asked the star for some tips on how to stay healthy.

Gregg Wallace replied: "You can eat as much as you want of the right things."

"You can eat as much veg as you want, as much fruit as you want, as much lean protein as you want."

"There is no need to be hungry."

He joked: "Ben stay out of the snack cupboard."

Good morning co-host Ben Shepard agreed: "The more you exercise the better choices you make."

Read more: Good Morning Britain pays tribute to singing surgeon 'Dr Elvis' amid coronavirus pandemic

"Not true"

However, Snooker player Michael Holt felt this advice was misleading.

The sportsman commented: "Gregg Wallace on the TV saying you can “eat as much fruit, veg and lean meat as you want”

and not put on weight. It’s not true Gregg. Doesn’t help anyone, just confuses them.#NotTrue"

Another Twitter user aim at the star's exercise plan:

"Don’t try and make your workout more than it was Greg #boomarang #gmb"

Another was curious about why Good Morning Britain was taking a break from COVID-19 coverage.

One said:"BBC leading on Coronavirus pandemic ITV taking us into the homes of Andi Peters and Gregg Wallace

Good morning Friday"

Gregg also spoke about how he was meeting his friend in a field from a distance, for a Friday night beer.

He ended with a plea for everyone to call and check up on someone they know, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Read more: NHS debt of £13.4billion to be written off to help fight coronavirus pandemic

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.

What did you think of this moment? Visit our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.