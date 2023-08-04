Matt Baker breaks silence on doing I’m A Celebrity following exit from BBC’s The One Show

Matt Baker has broken his silence following rumours about him being a contestant on ITV series I’m A Celebrity.

The former The One Show and Blue Peter presenter has been linked with a trip down under to the jungle several times over the years.

However, while the Countryfile host has travelled the world as part of his work – including for new Channel 4 show Matt Baker’s Travel in the Country: USA – he’s never been part of the ITV reality show cast.

Speaking to the Mirror, 45-year-old Matt – who also stars in Our Farm in the Dales with several members of his family – made out he’s very much at home with outside terrain.

Will Matt Baker be on I’m A Celebrity?

Asked about I’m A Celebrity, Matt replied: “We’ve got woods on our farm and I spend a lot of time out there – it’s kind of the Durham Dales version of the jungle. I’m not shy of being out in the trees.”

However, Matt does hint his upcoming schedule is quite busy. But might he have time to make the journey to Australia later this year.

The 2010 Strictly Come Dancing runner-up added: “I’ve got my new series starting this Saturday. I’m also doing some more travel shows with mum and dad – they love it. And you’ll still see me popping up on Countryfile.”

That’s not a no…

Matt’s schedule

However, the dad-of-two does have responsibilities at home, undertaken alongside his wife Nicola.

Matt explained: “On a typical day on the farm, we get up nice and early to let the dogs out and check over the sheep. Then we have seasonal jobs through the day, like lambing or harvesting hay, and do the afternoon feed run.”

Let’s not rule him out of being in the running to be King of the Jungle yet!

Matt and wife Nicola both star in Our Farm in the Dales (Credit: YouTube)

With the I’m A Celebrity 2023 rumour mill in full swing, other famous faces tipped to appear include the likes of Josie Gibson, Denise Van Outen, and ex Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Read more: Matt Baker expresses ‘heartbreak’ over devastating family loss: ‘We’ll miss her’

Matt Baker’s Travel in the Country: USA airs on Channel 4 on Saturday August 5 at 8.15pm.

