Matt Baker expresses ‘heartbreak’ over devastating family loss: ‘We’ll miss her’

Matt Baker has been left ‘heartbroken’ after suffering a devastating loss as he paid tribute to their family dog.

The 45-year-old is a regular on TV screens, having first shot to fame way back in the late ’90s. Along his two-decade-long career, Matt has amassed a loyal legion of fans with whom he shares regular updates.

But on Thursday (April 13) Matt had his followers rallying around when he announced the death of one of his beloved dogs.

Matt Baker has revealed a sad family loss (Credit: ITV)

Matt Baker reveals family loss

Taking to the Farm On The Hill Instagram account, which is based on the Channel 4 series documenting his family’s farming adventures, several snaps of his late dog were shared.

I’m so so sorry for your loss.

The caption read: “So sad, we’ve said Goodbye to Isla, our oldest & smallest cairn at 13yrs. She was sweet natured, kind, tough, fast as lightning, and a patient gentle Mum. She was the one with the voice to let us know when they all wanted to be in or be out… We’ll miss her #cairnterrier #doglovers #friendforlife.”

Matt then took to his personal Instagram account to comment underneath the update, writing: “The reason we love dogs so much is the only time they break our hearts is when they leave us.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farm on the hill (@hellofromthehill)

Matt Baker fans send support after family loss

It didn’t take long for Matt’s followers to rush to the comments section to send their support and condolences. One fan wrote: “So sorry for your loss.” Another social media user added: “Such a beautiful girl,” with a third writing: “So sad that Isla has crossed the rainbow bridge to doggy heaven. It’s always a huge wrench when pets leave us. Sending love and hugs to all your family.”

A fourth fan chimed in and said: “l am terribly sorry for your loss, sending love to your family.”

“I’m so so sorry for your loss. I know what it’s like to lose a family member, she will never leave your side, or your heart,” penned a fifth follower.

Matt Baker: Our Farm in the Dales premiered in 2021 (Credit: Channel 4)

Matt Baker family TV show

Matt’s show Matt Baker: Our Farm in the Dales premiered in 2021. It followed Matt’s return to his childhood county of Durham to help his parents run their family farm. The three-season series saw Matt run the farm’s day-to-day operations after his mother’s serious injury.

Read more: Health condition that forced Matt Baker to give up his career dreams as a child

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.