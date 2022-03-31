This Morning: Martin Lewis bangs hand on desk over ‘devastating’ energy crisis

Martin Lewis banged his hand on his desk on This Morning today over the devastating energy crisis.

The money saving expert, 49, appeared on Thursday’s show to take viewers’ calls about the situation.

Martin expressed his ‘frustration’ as he spoke about the impact the rising energy costs will have on people’s lives.

Martin expressed his frustration over the crisis (Credit: ITV)

What did Martin Lewis say on This Morning?

Martin said: “I sit with my head in my hands at my desk time and time again and I read a message with frustration.”

He then banged his hand on his desk, causing his camera to move slightly.

Martin added: “People are going to need more help or there are potentially devastating consequences.”

Martin banged his hands on his desk (Credit: ITV)

Host Phillip Schofield then said: “Martin, if we’re going to have a harsh winter, people won’t be able to afford to heat their houses.

“A potential cold winter could be utterly catastrophic.”

Martin replied: “Yes,” before pausing.

He added: “I haven’t got much more to say. It’s devastating.”

Martin recently expressed concerns for people amid the cost of living crisis (Credit: ITV)

On Wednesday, Martin hosted a special edition of Good Morning Britain on the cost of living crisis.

He admitted he has “grave concerns” about what many people will face in the coming months.

Martin said: “I am gravely concerned about the situation that many people will face over the next 12 months.”

He also said during an appearance on Lorraine yesterday that he’s “worried” about vulnerable people.

Martin said: “I would be giving a lot more money to people who are vulnerable, especially people with disabilities who have to use more electricity and water.

“People are in a genuinely devastating situation at the moment and I worry some people won’t get through.”

Many ITV viewers have been begging Martin to take up a full-time position on GMB following his hosting stints.

However, the star said on Twitter: “Sadly the workload & hours mean its not compatible with my day job, so I can’t do more. Shame, as I enjoy the challenge.”

