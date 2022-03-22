Martin Lewis deals Good Morning Britain viewers blow with update on him presenting

Martin Lewis dealt Good Morning Britain viewers a devastating blow today (Tuesday, March 22) with an update on his future presenting the show.

The 49-year-old revealed that due to his workload, he won’t be able to present the show more, leaving many viewers gutted.

Martin was popular among viewers yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis on Good Morning Britain

GMB viewers were over the moon yesterday (Monday, March 21) when they turned on the TV to see Martin hosting the show alongside Susanna Reid.

The 49-year-old replaced Richard Madeley in hosting the show yesterday, and viewers were happy to say the least.

“Pls pls pls can @martinlewis and @adilray be the main @GMB presenters??! I can’t watch Mon-Wed when ghastly, tactless Richard Madeley is on,” one viewer tweeted yesterday.

Read more: Martin Lewis apologises if he ‘broke rules’ during GMB interview with MP

“@GMB please keep Martin Lewis on the show permanently. He so informative and interesting, unlike other male presenters who just like the sound of their own voices!!” another said.

Martin was hosting the show again today alongside Susanna, and once again, viewers were buzzing.

“Martin Lewis is not only a national treasure, we should never have Richard Madeley inflicted by #GMB on us again,” one viewer said today.

“Good morning Martin, #GMB has never been so utterly superb,” another said.

Martin co-hosted the show again today (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis’ disappointing GMB news

However, if GMB viewers are expecting to see Martin hosting the show on a more permanent basis in the future, then they’re going to be very disappointed.

The money-saving expert took to Twitter after the show today to share some sad news with his 1.3 million followers.

“Many kind comments about me doing @GMB more permanently,” he tweeted.

“Sadly the workload & hours mean its not compatible with my day job, so I can’t do more. Shame, as I enjoy the challenge.”

He then continued, writing: “Yet being the Money Saving Expert is m’calling & where I think I’ve most impact.

“I can’t risk that.”

Martin’s stint hosting GMB has gone down a treat with viewers (Credit: ITV)

How did viewers react to this news?

Viewers were understandably disappointed with Martin’s news. However, many were keen for him to know how much they appreciated the job he was doing.

“Totally agree Martin. You have an enormous positive impact on so many lives. Thank you for always being there,” one of his followers said.

“You do a very good job on GMB, but you do a much better and well needed job as a consumer expert,” another said.

Read more: GMB fans slam ‘excruciating’ interview with teen who went to fight in Ukraine

“@MartinSLewis is doing brilliant work! That’s a real shame you can’t commit more to it as you and the wonderful @susannareid100 make a fantastic team. Well done to you both,” a third wrote.

“I think you’re great Martin. You do a fantastic job, keep up the good work!!” another tweeted.

“It’s understandable but such a shame. You’ve made such a difference to what is already an excellent programme,” a fifth said.

Hopefully we’ll see Martin back hosting GMB at some point in the future!

Did you like Martin Lewis hosting GMB? Head on over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!