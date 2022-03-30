Lorraine: Martin Lewis looks tearful as he admits ‘concerns’ during interview

Martin Lewis looked tearful on Lorraine today as he admitted concerns for the cost of living crisis.

The money saving expert appeared on Wednesday’s programme to discuss the crisis with host Lorraine Kelly.

Martin said he worries for vulnerable people because of the price hikes.

Martin looked tearful as he said he’s worried about people during the cost of living crisis (Credit: ITV)

What did Martin Lewis say on Lorraine today?

Lorraine asked Martin what he would do if he were in charge and what he thinks the government should do amid the crisis.

Martin told Lorraine: “I would be giving a lot more money to people who are vulnerable, especially people with disabilities who have to use more electricity and water.

“People are in a genuinely devastating situation at the moment and I worry some people won’t get through.”

Martin appeared on Lorraine today (Credit: ITV)

It comes after Martin hosted a special edition of Good Morning Britain today to focus on the crisis.

During the show, he admitted he has “grave concerns” about what many people will face over the next 12 months.

He said: “I am gravely concerned about the situation that many people will face over the next 12 months.

“And one of the problems we have is that a lot of the tools we have for the people with the least income, they are predicated on the idea that you have your income and your expenditure.

Martin hosted a special episode of Good Morning Britain today (Credit: ITV)

“And the way that this works is reduce people’s expenditure to below their income.”

Martin added: “We have got to the stage where for many people that is simply not possible no matter what we do and that is why I have been calling for political intervention.”

Viewers praised Martin for his appearances on TV today.

One wrote on Twitter: “Martin Lewis for a knighthood I say, the unconditional help he has offered millions over the years is brilliant.”

Another added: “At least Martin Lewis tries to help and offers some type of solution, no help out there these days.”

One tweeted: “Martin Lewis is ‘the’ best thing to happen to #GMB asking important questions.”

