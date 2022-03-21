martin lewis gmb
TV

GMB: Martin Lewis wins over viewers as he replaces Richard Madeley

ITV viewers want Martin Lewis to fill in full-time

By Joshua Haigh

GMB viewers all said the same thing today when they noticed Richard Madeley had been replaced by Martin Lewis.

The regular Good Morning Britain host had his seat filled by money-saving expert Martin on Monday (March 21).

It’s not the first time Martin has presented the morning show. He’s stepped in numerous times ever since Piers Morgan left in March 2021.

Other stars including Alastair Campbell, Ed Balls, Adil Ray, and Rob Rinder have also been among those to join co-host Susanna Reid.

richard madeley hosting GMB
Richard Madeley was replaced on GMB today by Martin Lewis (Credit: ITV)

However, Martin has gone down especially well with viewers.

As a result, many rushed to Twitter to share their happiness after seeing him in the hot seat this morning.

Read more: Richard Madeley makes heartbreaking revelation about his dad

Viewers want Martin Lewis on GMB full-time

“Pls pls pls can @martinlewis and @adilray be the main @GMB presenters??! I can’t watch Mon-Wed when ghastly, tactless Richard Madeley is on. He’s got no depth of knowledge and is unwatchable. The other two have empathy and interesting backgrounds #gmb,” said one viewer.

A second said: “@GMB please keep Martin Lewis on the show permanently. He so informative and interesting, unlike other male presenters who just like the sound of their own voices!!”

“Thank you GMB! Great start to the week,” exclaimed a third pleased viewer.

Another told Martin on Twitter: “You are fabulous… you need the gig permanently!”

Martin Lewis hosts GMB with Susanna Reid
Martin hosted with Susanna today (Credit: ITV)

Read more: GMB fans declare ’embarrassing’ Richard Madeley is ‘not fit to report’

Meanwhile, Richard has managed to become a controversial figure on the show with his presenting style dividing long-time viewers.

He recently confessed that an angry viewer who “loathed and despised him” had confronted him about his hosting job on GMB.

Richard told The Sunday Times: “I remember once, on a perfect summer’s morning I was walking along the cliff near our house in Cornwall and as I came round a bend in the path I saw this large man coming towards me.

“He said, ‘I just want you to know that everything you’ve ever done, everything you’ve ever said, everything you ever will say or do, I loathe and despise.'”

