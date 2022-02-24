Martin Lewis’ ‘agonising’ health issue which made live TV ‘impossible’

Money saving expert Martin Lewis once suffered from an ‘agonising’ health issue which left him in tears.

The journalist, who is back on screens tonight for another edition of The Martin Lewis Money Show, had a health problem which made live TV “impossible”.

Speaking in 2019, Martin opened up about having a throat ulcer and how it affected his work.

Martin previously suffered a health issue which made live TV “impossible” (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Money expert Martin Lewis on health condition

At the time, Martin said in a Facebook post: “Throatgate day 4. Thanks for all the well wishes.

“I wanted to give you an honest update as so many of you have been asking and been so kind.

“Sadly, I’m no better – you’ll have seen I couldn’t do Good Morning Britain today – live TV is impossible.”

Martin said the ulcer left him in tears (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

He continued: “I saw a specialist who confirmed I’ve a large, vicious ulcer in my throat (I won’t post a picture of it) – not a cold/flu.

“Unfortunately eating and speaking are truly agonising, causing the left of my face and neck to go into spasm – leaving me close (or sometimes in) tears.

“There is no treatment but to wait, though I’m finding that tough as there’s no sign of improvement and sleeping is hard.”

Martin pictured with his wife, Lara (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Martin went on to say that he was going to try and film links for his show.

He added that he had been given “special local anaesthetic” to get him through it.

Concluding his message at the time, Martin said: “The team are very considerate – I won’t be able to do retakes – and will have to rest 20 minutes before each take.

“I must admit to literally shaking with nerves about leaving the house to do it.

“But I’m doing it as I want to, as sitting in the house in pain has made me rather low.”

Martin regularly appears on Good Morning Britain and This Morning to advise people on their money problems and questions.

During his own show, Martin tackles more financial questions and worries from viewers.

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live airs on ITV, tonight, at 8:30pm.

