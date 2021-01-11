Mark Wright has revealed his dad is “not the same person” after battling coronavirus.

The reality star and footballer opened up on the impact the deadly virus has had on his family on Good Morning Britain earlier today (January 11).

But while Mark Sr is currently out of hospital, other family members remain seriously unwell.

What did Mark Wright say about his dad?

Speaking to Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, Mark said: “My dad is out of hospital now, one of my dad’s other brothers is in hospital, he’s doing okay.

“He’s on oxygen and my dad’s other other brother… he’s in a critical condition as we speak.

He’s not my dad he was four weeks ago

“The message is what it should have been and has been from the start, like Kate [Garraway] has tried to promote on Good Morning Britain until you see it first hand, that might be the day you realise I need to buck up my ideas, but then it might be too late.”

He went on: “I have good friends who are conspiracy theorists and they think it’s all rubbish and you don’t need to be locking down the country.

“My answer is, the Government, whether they are right or wrong, they know more than you, so, if they are telling you to do this, do it.”

Mark, 33, went on to discuss his beloved dad.

The former TOWIE star added: “He’s out of hospital. I hope he doesn’t mind me saying this, but mentally something is not right there at the moment.

“He’s okay, but he’s not my dad he was four weeks ago, he’s better and I’m hoping there’s improvement more to come.”

When was Mark’s dad diagnosed?

On New Year’s Eve, Mark’s mum revealed she and her husband had tested positive for COVID-19.

Alongside a snap of herself and hubby Mark in a hammock, Carol said: “Well what a year this has been.

“This Christmas and new year I was unable to spend it with my loved ones.

“My hubby and I have got attacked with the virus all over Christmas, my husband is fighting it. I am suffering the worst coughing fits ever.”

She continued: “But my hubby and me will pull through this. It has taught me something in life, never think that this virus isn’t real.

“Never take things for granted, always be there for others and it’s made me appreciate life so much.”

Following Mark’s appearance today, one viewer commented: “This was an amazing interview and should be used as a public message! So relative and relatable. All the best @MarkWright_ for your family and their recovery.”

Another added: “Absolutely spot on @MarkWright_ start playing by the rules otherwise it WILL impact you, or your family soon enough. No-one is untouchable with this.”

