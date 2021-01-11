Piers Morgan has defended his holiday to Antigua after spending his festive break in the Caribbean.

The Good Morning Britain host, 55, was criticised on Twitter for jetting abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic.

At the weekend, the star was asked which countries he thought had handled the pandemic “properly”.

Piers Morgan defended his holiday to Antigua (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Piers Morgan said about Antigua?

Piers replied: “Many… incl NZ, South Korea, Vietnam, Japan, Iceland, Singapore, Australia, Taiwan, and yes, China.”

One troll asked: “What about Antigua?”

Piers then said: “Antigua, like all the Caribbean islands, has handled the pandemic very well thanks to strict border control and a law-observant population.

“Just 169 cases in total & 5 deaths.”

The GMB star said travel abroad from Tier 3 “allowed if people went straight to the airport” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, one person hit back: “Government advice in December was not to travel unless it was essential.

“Piers publicly calling for Christmas to be cancelled and tougher restrictions.

“He flew to Antigua first class on Virgin before Christmas Day.”

Piers then responded: “Happy New Year. 1) The Govt said travel abroad from Tier 3 allowed if people went straight to the airport.

Hi Guido,

Happy New Year.

1) The Govt said travel abroad from Tier 3 was allowed if people went straight to the airport.

2) I didn’t call for Christmas to be cancelled.

3) I haven’t flown on Virgin for a year.

4) I last flew First Class in February.

Otherwise, spot on! https://t.co/FvwFidHX6a — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 10, 2021

Piers hits back

“2) I didn’t call for Christmas to be cancelled. 3) I haven’t flown on Virgin for a year.

“4) I last flew First Class in February. Otherwise, spot on!”

However, his comments divided his followers, with some saying he shouldn’t have gone abroad.

One person said: “You told us to suck it up if we couldn’t have the Christmas we wanted with our families. SAGE said do not travel.

“So who did you fly with in December??”

In addition, another wrote: “Sorry Piers but it wasn’t essential travel. Nobody likes a hypocrite.”

Piers defended by some fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Piers Morgan defended by fans

However, others defended Piers and insisted he didn’t break any rules.

One replied: “Absolutely zero rules broken. Took all the necessary precautions and did so within the realms of the law.

“Trolls have been well and truly sat down.”

In conclusion, another tweeted: “If no rules broken, it’s very tedious and boring now.”

