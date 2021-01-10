Piers Morgan has called his ITV colleague Eamonn Holmes his “fitness role model”.

The admission comes after the GMB host, 55, revealed that the two fell out after the former newspaper editor called him a “telly tubby”.

Now Eamonn has gone from a figure of ridicule to Piers’ new weight-loss inspiration.

Piers and Eamonn fell out 20 years ago (Credit: Andy Barnes / SplashNews.com)

What did Piers Morgan say about Eamonn Holmes?

In his column for the Daily Mail, Piers said: “My ITV breakfast show predecessor Eamonn Holmes and I are now good friends…

“…but we fell out badly 20 years ago when I was editor of the Daily Mirror.”

Piers captioned a picture story that showed Eamonn, now 61, playing golf with the term “telly tubby”.

It’s safe to say it didn’t go down well with the This Morning presenter.

Eamonn went on a weight-loss mission (Credit: Hewitt / SplashNews.com)

Fitness role model

Piers went on to reveal the two had patched things up and Eamonn lost three stone.

“To his great credit, Eamonn has since dropped from 18st to 15st through juicing, fasting, walking and Pilates after making a New Year’s resolution five years ago to get slimmer and healthier.”

To his great credit, Eamonn has since dropped from 18st to 15st.

Piers also detailed his own eating habits, which included three breakfasts, a hearty lunch and biscuits in the afternoon.

Now Eamonn is Piers’ “fitness role model”, he said.

He also aims to lose the same amount of weight as Eamonn by the end of 2021.

Piers accused a magazine of glamorising’ obesity (Credit: GMB YouTube)

What else has Piers said about weight recently?

And it seems weight is on Piers’ mind.

Only last week he slammed Cosmopolitan magazine after he claimed that its most recent front cover “glamorised” obesity.

It showed a model in a yoga pose and said: “This is healthy.”

Piers answered back in emphatic fashion, saying: “No, it’s not.

“And given that obesity is a major factor in why many get severe COVID illness.

“This @CosmopolitanUK cover is [shameful].”

