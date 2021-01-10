Piers Morgan has praised Joan Collins as she receives the COVID-19 vaccine.

The GMB host, 55, says actress Joan, 87, will appear on Good Morning Britain on Monday to talk about her jab experience.

Sharing in view of his seven million plus Twitter followers, Piers retweeted a snap of the Dynasty star receiving her vaccination.

He tweeted: “Yes! The great Dame @Joancollinsdbe will be on @GMB tomorrow to talk about this…”

Joan will reveal all about her COVID vaccine experience

The original tweet read: “@piersmorgan any chance of getting Dame Joan on GMB to talk about receiving the jab? Inspirational lady! More Joan, less Trump!”

However, some of Piers’ fans accused Joan of ‘jumping the queue’ in receiving the jab.

That’s because originally, the government said that those in care homes and their staff would be the first to receive it.

One Twitter user argued: “No problem when your friends get the vaccine before frontline workers though?”

Would she have got it if she wasn’t Dame Joan Collins?

Another user claimed: “That’s great but would she have got it if she wasn’t Dame Joan Collins? I have a relative, 93, who hasn’t heard a thing.”

ED! contacted Joan’s reps for comment.

However, many users jumped to Joan’s defence, with several arguing that Joan’s advanced age does make her eligible for the vaccine now.

One user wrote: “I was about to say why her she isn’t over 80? But then… 87, wow, she looks good.”

Joan’s fans rushed to defend her actions

A second user sarcastically claimed: “I’m sure 87 year old Joan will be delighted at the number of people moaning about her jumping the vaccine queue.”

And a further user argued: “She is eligible to have the jab so not really jumping the queue.”

Over on Joan’s official Instagram account, she revealed where she had received the vaccine.

Sharing in view of her some 234,000 followers, she described the vaccine as painless.

Joan wrote: “Delighted to get @astrazeneca @ouhospitals #vaccine yesterday morning at the @nhsenglandldn Bloomsbury surgery – thank you Mr. @rajgill2585 and @dr_ammarahughes for a painless and seamless procedure! Same day as our Queen! #honoured #registernow.”

Actor John Barrowman commented: “Good for you, Joan, well done, spread the message. Get Vaccinated. Jb.”

And a fan praised the star with: “Thank you, Joan, for doing this and being a wonderful example to others. As a nurse, I never thought I would see this in my career. Vaccination is our way out of this. I cannot wait to get mine next week. You and Percy stay safe. Lots of love.”

