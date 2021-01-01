Mark Wright’s parents are battling coronavirus as his mum shared a message on New Year’s Eve.

The star‘s mum Carol, 61, posted snaps of herself and husband Mark Sr as she said they tested positive for COVID-19.

She said she’s battling “the worst coughing fits ever” while Mark is “fighting” the virus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carol Wright (@carolwright1)

What did Mark Wright’s parents say?

Alongside a snap of herself and hubby Mark in a hammock, Carol said: “Well what a year this has been.

Read more: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright branded ‘festive goals’ as they put up spectacular Christmas decorations

“This Christmas and new year I was unable to spend it with my loved ones.

“My hubby and I have got attacked with the virus all over Christmas, my husband is fighting it, I am suffering the worst coughing fits ever.”

Mark Wright’s parents have coronavirus (Credit: Timmie / SplashNews.com)

She continued: “But my hubby and me will pull through this. It has taught me something in life, never think that this virus isn’t real.

“Never take things for granted, always be there for others and it’s made me appreciate life so much.

My hubby and I have got attacked with the virus all over Christmas.

“The little things in life are more important then the big ones. Love and caring is all we need.”

Carol added: “Happy new year to every one and let’s hope next year is the best year for everyone.

“I just want to thank the NHS for helping my husband hopefully recover this. Fingers crossed.”

Mark reflected on 2020 with his wife Michelle Keegan (Credit: D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What did Mark Wright say on New Year’s Eve?

Meanwhile, Mark also shared a message on New Year’s Eve alongside a stunning sunset picture of himself and wife Michelle Keegan.

The former TOWIE star wrote: “As the sun has set for the last time in 2020 I thought I’d share one of the first sunsets of the year back in January, before everything went to [bleep]!

“It has been a tough one for sure and I can’t even imagine how tough it has been for some.

“If you’re reading this, just remember, you have made it this far, keep going you have got this. We will get there…. together.”

He continued: “I also have to say a huge thank you to every single one of you that got involved in my lives during lockdown.

Mark thanked his “beautiful” wife (Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia / SplashNews.com)

“I had so many amazing messages over the year about how much they helped so many people but in all honesty you guys helped me!

Read more: Michelle Keegan stuns fans with cute throwback snap as she jokes about housework

“And of course a special thank you to my beautiful wife, I thank my lucky stars every day that I get to do life with you but even more so after this year.”

Like this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.