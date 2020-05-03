The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Sunday 3rd May 2020
Mancs in Mumbai viewers think the Thomas boys' dad Dougie is the spit of Bobby Ball

Rock on, Dougie!

By Karen Hyland
Updated:
Tags: Adam Thomas, ITV, Ryan Thomas, Scott Thomas

New ITV show Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai proved a massive hit with viewers when it began earlier this week.

The factual entertainment series  follows former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas, his ex-Emmerdale brother Adam and his Love Island contestant twin Scott as they join their dad, Dougie.

They journey to India to discover more about their family roots.

Viewers are calling for Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai to be longer (Credit: ITV)

Read more: The secret meaning behind Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh's name for son

Viewers loved the Thomases' relationship and praised them for being a joy to watch. And, while many were already familiar with the three brothers, Dougie was unknown to most.

He proved an immediate hit, with people piling onto Twitter to praise him.

However, some couldn't help but notice he passes more than a bit of resemblance to a certain British comedian...

Now they've pointed it out... do you think Dougie looks like Bobby Ball?

Fans have likened Dougie to Bobby Ball (Credit: ITV)

One complaint

Fans did have one complaint for ITV too though - at 30 minutes per episode, it's just not long enough!

The show is too short, say fans (Credit: ITV)

One said: "Brilliant show!! Half an hour isn't long enough. #mancsinmumbai."

Gutted it was only on for half a hour!

Another wrote: "Half hour wasn't long enough for #mancsinmumbai, loved it."

"#mancsinmumbai the best start to the series," tweeted a third, adding: "I was gutted it was only on for half a hour!"

Someone else said: "Loved watching #mancsinmumbai wish the episodes were longer. Can't wait for next week. @ryanjamesthomas @scottyspecial @adamthomas21."

Viewers can't wait for more antics from the Thomas family (Credit: ITV)

"@ryanjamesthomas @scottyspecial @adamthomas21 so funny and uplifting," said a fifth with a crying-laughing emoji. "Should be on longer than half hour... #mancsinmumbai... 'dis is sick yo' #fellowmanc you even made my mum laugh."

"Well #mancsinmumbai should have been on longer, most I've laughed in a long time!" said another. "Loved it @ryanjamesthomas @scottyspecial @adamthomas21."

Read more: Ryan Thomas shares adorable photo of his daughter Scarlett meeting her baby brother for the very first time

Ryan and his family return to screens for part two of Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai on Wednesday (May 6) at 8pm on ITV.

What did you think of it? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

