Mancs in Mumbai viewers think the Thomas boys' dad Dougie is the spit of Bobby Ball

New ITV show Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai proved a massive hit with viewers when it began earlier this week.

The factual entertainment series follows former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas, his ex-Emmerdale brother Adam and his Love Island contestant twin Scott as they join their dad, Dougie.

They journey to India to discover more about their family roots.

Viewers are calling for Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai to be longer (Credit: ITV)

Viewers loved the Thomases' relationship and praised them for being a joy to watch. And, while many were already familiar with the three brothers, Dougie was unknown to most.

He proved an immediate hit, with people piling onto Twitter to praise him.

5 minutes in to #MancsInMumbai and I'm already gutted there are only 6 episodes! They are too funny! 🔥🔥😂😂 Dougie is such a sweetheart ❤❤❤ — Jacqueline Heeney (@JLH062314) April 29, 2020

Well I'm already smiling and I'm only 5 minutes in.... This is gonna be a good'un..... Dad Dougie is a funny man!!!! #mancsinmumbai — Vicki Hopkins (@vicki03101) April 29, 2020

However, some couldn't help but notice he passes more than a bit of resemblance to a certain British comedian...

#mancsinmumbai thought their Dad was Bobby Ball for a minute — Andy Mochan (@Andy_Mochan) April 29, 2020

Is Ryan Thomas's dad Bobby Ball? #mancsinmumbai — David "The Chair Man" Sheraton ♫ (@davidsheraton) April 29, 2020

Now they've pointed it out... do you think Dougie looks like Bobby Ball?

Fans have likened Dougie to Bobby Ball (Credit: ITV)

One complaint

Fans did have one complaint for ITV too though - at 30 minutes per episode, it's just not long enough!

The show is too short, say fans (Credit: ITV)

One said: "Brilliant show!! Half an hour isn't long enough. #mancsinmumbai."

Gutted it was only on for half a hour!

Another wrote: "Half hour wasn't long enough for #mancsinmumbai, loved it."

"#mancsinmumbai the best start to the series," tweeted a third, adding: "I was gutted it was only on for half a hour!"

Brilliant show!! Half an hour isn't long enough.😁#mancsinmumbai — Sharona (@Sharona73) April 30, 2020

Half hour wasn’t long enough for #mancsinmumbai 😭 loved it — Carly Britton (@Carlymajorx) April 30, 2020

#mancsinmumbai the best start to the series.. I was gutted it was only on for half a hour!! — Elisha Ward (@elishajaynee) April 30, 2020

Someone else said: "Loved watching #mancsinmumbai wish the episodes were longer. Can't wait for next week. @ryanjamesthomas @scottyspecial @adamthomas21."

Viewers can't wait for more antics from the Thomas family (Credit: ITV)

"@ryanjamesthomas @scottyspecial @adamthomas21 so funny and uplifting," said a fifth with a crying-laughing emoji. "Should be on longer than half hour... #mancsinmumbai... 'dis is sick yo' #fellowmanc you even made my mum laugh."

"Well #mancsinmumbai should have been on longer, most I've laughed in a long time!" said another. "Loved it @ryanjamesthomas @scottyspecial @adamthomas21."

Ryan and his family return to screens for part two of Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai on Wednesday (May 6) at 8pm on ITV.

