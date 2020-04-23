Adam Thomas pulls off elaborate birthday surprise for wife's 30th

Actor Adam Thomas didn't let a worldwide pandemic stand in his way when it came to arranging an elaborate birthday surprise for his wife's 30th.

Despite being in lockdown, the former Emmerdale actor, 31, still managed to make sure that his wife Caroline had a day to remember.

Adam Thomas pulled off an elaborate birthday surprise for his wife Caroline's 30th birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Adam Thomas and Denise Welch rage at people ignoring lockdown rules by clapping for NHS on Westminster Bridge

Adam decorated their garden with piles of pink and white balloons as well as a massive number 30.

A video shared on Instagram shows Caroline walking into the garden as Adam plays Happy Birthday behind a white piano.

He sings to his wife with their two children Teddy and Elsie-Rose.

The elaborate birthday decorations included a huge number 30 (Credit: Instagram)

Adam revealed that the sweet moment made Caroline cry.

What did he say?

"She cried... smashed it!" he wrote on Instagram. "Haha happy birthday to my beautiful wife.

"I was there on your 18th birthday and now your 30th.

"You may be getting older but you're more beautiful now than ever before!"

He added: "Hope you have the best day because, if anyone deserves it it’s you!"

Read more: Emmerdale's Michelle Hardwick announces she's pregnant

Adam also made the family a special breakfast including a fruit platter and selection of cheeses.

Adam treated the family to a special birthday breakfast (Credit: Instagram)

The family went on to enjoy the sunny weather in their garden complete with spa pool, which Adam posed in alongside the kids.

Read more: Prince Charles cuddles Prince Louis in beautiful photo to mark his second birthday

Adam and the kids enjoyed a dip (Credit: Instagram)

Read more: Holly Willougby says John Torode ‘saved her marriage’ after advice over her husband's 'annoying' habits

It looks like the day was a success with a very happy Caroline sharing Adam's Instagram video to her own account.

She wrote: "Literally couldn’t have asked for a better morning, thank you so much for making my 30th wake up so special!

"Love you more then you will ever know @adamthomas21.

"We met just before my 18th and now we’re at my 30th nearly half my life I've spent with you, here’s to the rest of it.

"Together with our beautiful children. Lockdown birthday to remember forever."

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.