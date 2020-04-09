Ryan Thomas shares adorable photo of his daughter Scarlett meeting her baby brother for the very first time

Former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas has shared a photograph of his daughter Scarlett meeting her baby brother for the very first time.

Due to social distancing rules because of coronavirus, Ryan had been forced to keep Scarlett and newborn son Roman apart.

He was born three weeks ago and the pair had previously only met via FaceTime.

Scarlett was thought to have been staying with her mum, actress Tina O'Brien, and met her baby brother in person after it was confirmed that children of separated parents can move between households.

Sharing the picture of their first meeting, Ryan sounded pretty emotional.

He said: "Been waiting for this moment, finally got all my family together."

Ryan welcomed son Roman with fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh last month.

The trio have since been at home in isolation.

Little brother

In the cute picture, Scarlett can be seen smiling broadly as she holds her baby brother.

Been waiting for this moment, finally got all my family together.

Little cutie Roman wore a grey T-shirt emblazoned with the words little brother.

Ryan quipped: "Roman wore the T-shirt just incase Scarlett forgot who he was."

Scarlett, 11, also spent time in the kitchen with stepmum Lucy.

Ryan also shared a shot of Scarlett with Lucy (Credit: Instagram)

Ryan shared a picture of the pair enjoying a dinner of pasta, as Roman sat contentedly in the background.

He captioned the shot: "About last night… It's all about the simple things in life."

Ryan added the red love heart emoji to his caption.

The proud dad also shared an image of himself with his two children.

In the picture, the trio are seen outside, with the actor wearing a pair of sunglasses and cute Roman in a sun hat.

Ryan's kind offer

The family reunion couldn't come soon enough for Ryan, who shared the impact the pandemic was having on his mental health.

The family reunion couldn't come soon enough for former Corrie star Ryan Thomas (Credit: Instagram)

Posting a black-and-white picture of himself kissing son Roman, he shared how he was feeling.

Ryan said: "I’ve been thinking a lot about parents who are soon to bring a baby or just had a baby like ourselves into this crazy world we live in right now, something none of us imagined."

He added: "What is supposed to be one of the most special times in your life is full fear and loneliness."

Ryan continued: "Every day is a new challenge with a newborn, luckily me and Lucy have each other and work hard as a team to look after our baby in our little bubble. It is unsettling not having support and reassurance from loved ones and the knowledge of normal medical care available if needed and it makes you feel very vulnerable."

An amazing job

He went onto tell "all parents out there" that they were doing "such an amazing job".

The kind star added: "It’s only small gesture, but if you need anything nappies, baby grows, formula things maybe I can send in the post that we have or I can order for you online, please DM me your address and what you need and I’ll try and do as much I can to help. I know it must be a difficult time right now."

