The secret meaning behind Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh's name for son

Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas have become parents for the first time to their newborn son.

The former TOWIE star announced their son's arrival on her Instagram on Thursday (March 12) and revealed the tot's adorable name.

They have called their little boy, Roman Ravello Thomas.

The new mum announced the happy news alongside a cute photo of the newborn.

Lucy captioned the post: "Roman Ravello Thomas," alongside a blue heart emoji.

But what does the newborn's name mean?

Well, according to Name Berry, the name Roman is of Latin origin meaning "citizen of Rome".

The website says it's "definitely a romantic name".

The tot's middle name Ravello is also of Latin origin and is actually an Italian town near where Lucy and Ryan were staying during a trip to the country.

It's also near the Amalfi Cost, where the couple got engaged.

Ryan and Lucy got engaged in Italy back in June last year.

Alongside a backdrop of an evening meal against Italy's stunning Positano shoreline, Lucy and Ryan were seen embracing each other as she showed off her ring.

She wrote at the time: "I said YES."

In August last year, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together.

Lucy uploaded a photo to Instagram showing the two of them opening a box that contained a tiny white babygrow, alongside the caption: "Best birthday present I've ever had. Love you @ryanthomas84."

Best birthday present I've ever had.

Meanwhile, during a babymoon in the Algarve in September, Ryan shared a photo of himself cradling Lucy's bump as she posed in a blue swimsuit.

He wrote: "Blue is for....?" followed by a baby with a blue dummy and a blue heart emoji.

