Jack Grealish, is that you?! Meet the eight MAFS UK ‘intruders’ who are about to stir things up

In latest MAFS UK news, a new batch of brides and grooms are set to stir things up on the E4 reality show.

Devoted fans of the nuptials-based histrionics have been getting stuck in to series 8, which began earlier this month.

Cast members have captivated, confused, and amused viewers as strangers have married… and then dealt with potential fallouts in their new relationships.

But while the likes of Nathanial, Laura, Georges, and Brad – check out the full line up here – have become firm faves with those watching at home, a shocking twist means the cast is about to expand with EIGHT further wedding wannabes.

Eight new wedding hopefuls are joining the original MAFS UK 2023 cast, seen here (Credit: Channel 4)

MAFS UK news: Who are the new cast members?

Jordan

26-year-old Jordan – whose real name is not Katie Price – is from Sheffield and works as a personal trainer.

This “cheeky chap’, who bears more than a passing resemblance to England footballer Jack Grealish, is said to be “a big kid at heart”.

Additionally, he’s described as “super picky” when it comes to dating. Apart from when he apparently lets himself be set up for marrying someone he’s never met before, it seems.

Bianca

Hair extension specialist Bianca is 29 and hails from Buxton.

She admits she has struggled with her confidence but believes now it is time for her to find The One.

Bianca reckons she’ll make a great wife as she’s “motivated” and likes to be a team player. However, Bianca doesn’t rate her own cooking.

She’s also not interested in short fellas, so diddy men need not apply.

Mark

Customer service manager Mark, 36, has been single for a decade.

However, the Londoner is now ready for Mr Right to walk down the aisle.

Mark also likens himself as a husband to a pet dog. He says: “I’m loyal, I’m giving, and I’ve got a lot of love to give.”

Erica

25-year-old Erica from Edinburgh works as a dance teacher and social media manager – and has a habit for dating players.

She’s been single for a year, as she plans to cast her net wider than Edinburgh.

Erica believes she is the “total package” as a wife, but admits any husband might find her a bit sarcastic.

She says the worst thing she’s done in the bedroom is wet the bed.

Sean

Sean, 31, considers himself a social butterfly – but is also known as ‘Brutal Barry’ due to his outspoken nature.

The store manager, from Durham, says he’s spent his life “misunderstood and confused”. He also believes his family and friends realised he was gay before he did.

“I’m invested in this,” he vows, promising to be the perfect husband for the right match.

Adrienne

Adrienne, 26, is a project support officer from Cumbria.

She reckons she is the “full wifey package” – and a “ready-made wife”, looking for someone as self-driven as she is.

Having lost a whopping eight stone, Adrienne is full of confidence. However, she does admit she’s always late for every occasion.

JJ

30-year-old JJ comes from Essex and works in fashion.

He’s looking for an instant spark and connection – and wears his heart on his sleeve.

JJ also admits he’d leave his wife for Kim Kardashian or Ariana Grande!

He says he has cheated before, when he was 18, but he fully intends for it never to happen again.

Matt

Harrogate window cleaner and athlete Matt is 29, and has been single for a year.

He says he won’t walk down the aisle if his wife is “very fiery”.

Matt’s also concerned about what any new partner may think about his friends and family.

And he also admits he leaves his beard trimmings all around the sink, and his wife might not be too taken with that.

Married at First Sight UK continues tonight, Tuesday September 26, at 9pm on E4.

