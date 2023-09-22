MAFS UK groom Georges branded a ‘walking red flag’ as his CREEPY behaviour comes under fire: ‘Odious pig!’

MAFS UK 2023 star Georges came under fire last night (Thursday, September 21) as his behaviour saw viewers brand him a “walking red flag”.

The 30-year-old tied the knot with Peggy last night during what proved to be a controversial episode…

Georges divided viewers (Credit: E4)

What did MAFS UK 2023 star Georges do last night?

Last night’s edition of Married At First Sight saw viewers introduced to 30-year-old Georges – a sports rehabilitator from Surrey. He was marrying 32-year-old Peggy.

However, Georges’ behaviour concerned some viewers. Ahead of his big day, Georges expressed fears that his new bride would be part of the so-called “itty bitty titty committee”.

He also added that he wants his new wife to have “melons” or “mommy milkers”.

Upon seeing Peggy on their wedding day, one of the first things Georges said to the cameras about her was her boobs.

It wasn’t just his groomsmen who were cringing at Georges’ insistence on all things boobs. His behaviour didn’t exactly endear him to viewers either…

Georges got viewers talking (Credit: E4)

Viewers slam ‘walking red flag’ Georges

Viewers took to Twitter to slam the newlywed.

“Georges is detestable!!! If he says one more crass comment about a woman, I’ll have to mute every time he’s on TV. What an odious pig!!!! Kick him off,” one E4 viewer asked. “They have done Peggy dirty… She deserves way better than Georges. A misogynistic, deluded, walking red flag,” another said.

“George is a walking red flag, why are his boys not actually putting him in check pls??? One of my least fave grooms yet,” a third wrote.

“Just caught up on MAFSUK. Georges is an overgrown man-child. He’s a huge red flag! I’m thinking daddy knew what would be marrying his daughter!” another tweeted.

“Feel like the sentence ‘I love women, I love fake boobs’ tells us all we need to know about Georges,” a fifth said.

“My god this George guy is an absolute creep,” another wrote.

However, some of Georges’ mates have been quick to defend him in the wake of all the backlash.

“Well, what an eventful episode, but trust me people he’s a really really nice guy. Get ready to see the loveable down-to-earth Georges that I’ve known for years,” one of his friends tweeted.

Peggy wasn’t impressed by the best man’s speech (Credit: E4)

What else happened on MAFS UK 2023 last night?

Later in the episode, Georges – and viewers – were subjected to what has since been branded the “worst best man speech ever“.

Georges’ best man, Cameron, revealed to his mate’s new wife that the 30-year-old had once pooed himself while wearing speedos.

“Last year, we were in France in his parent’s home and we were lying by the pool. And Georges loves budgie smugglers,” Cameron explained.

“We were lying by the pool and Georges sprinted inside. And he came back outside in a different outfit,” he said. He then went on to reveal that Georges’ outfit change was due to the fact that he’d pooed himself.

It’s safe to say no one was impressed.

“Worst best man speech ever! Who in their right mind would tell a story of someone [bleeping] their speedos? I would kill him,” one viewer tweeted.

“Why are we talking about poo at a wedding?” another asked.

MAFS UK continues on E4 and Channel 4 on Monday, September 25 at 9pm.

